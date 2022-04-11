ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ankeny, IA

Residents asked not to record legislators at Ankeny legislative update

By News Desk
iowa.media
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAttendees at the monthly Ankeny Coffee with Legislators meeting were instructed not to record the legislative sessions late last week. An individual who has been going to the meetings has filmed several questions and answers related to medical freedom for their own use in order to accurately...

www.iowa.media

Comments / 1

Related
Leavenworth Times

Legislative update as lawmakers approach ‘first adjournment’

The Legislature is approaching “first adjournment,” a three-week period when we adjourn to allow the governor time to consider the bills we have passed so far this session. I thought this would be a good opportunity to update you on a couple of important things we have accomplished this session.
LEAVENWORTH, KS
Pyramid

Brammer updates Highland City Council after legislative session

Rep. Brady Brammer, R-Highland, spoke at the Highland City Council meeting Tuesday, giving an update on changes made during the 2022 Utah Legislature General Session that could affect the city. “There’s a saying, never blame a legislative body for doing nothing because when they’re doing nothing they’re not hurting anybody,...
UTAH COUNTY, UT
Elkhart Truth

Small business group asks Indiana legislators to suspend gas tax

(The Center Square) – The largest small-business group in the state, the National Federation of Independent Business, is calling for the immediate suspension of Indiana’s gas tax. “The General Assembly recently passed a comprehensive tax relief package, but it could not anticipate the impact on Hoosiers from the...
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ankeny, IA
Local
Iowa Government
Ankeny, IA
Government
The Herald-Times

Letter: Final 2022 legislative update Saturday

The public is invited to a virtual legislative update 9:30-11 a.m. Saturday. The event is co-sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Bloomington-Monroe County, the Greater Bloomington Chamber of Commerce, the League of Women Voters of Brown County, and the Brown County Chamber of Commerce. This year’s legislative session...
BROWN COUNTY, IN
The Shawnee News-Star

Oklahoma legislative updates

OKLAHOMA CITY – Rep. Wendi Stearman, R-Collinsville, on Tuesday won passage of a bill that would significantly reduce the number of abortions performed in Oklahoma. House Bill 4327 provides an avenue for private civil lawsuits to be filed against any person who knowingly performs or attempts to perform an abortion except in cases of medical emergency to save the life of the mother.
OKLAHOMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Questions And Answers#The Ankeny Chamber
Axios Tampa Bay

Sarasota County cuts off conservative media platform Rumble

Sarasota County is no longer ready to Rumble.What's happening: Rumble, a mostly conservative media platform based in Canada, was awarded an $825,000 incentive grant last year to set up its headquarters in Longboat Key. But the Sarasota County Commission voted Tuesday to stop awarding economic development incentive grants to businesses, meaning the site will not be receiving any taxpayer money for the move, per WUSF.Why it matters: Rumble is one of the only places running broadcasts from Russian outlet RT without any disclaimers or restrictions.European broadcasts, DirectTV, YouTube, Twitter, TikTok and Facebook have all either banned RT or labeled it as "Russian state controlled media." Details: The decision to roll back incentive grants came after community backlash over Rumble's broadcasting of Russian media after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.The commission approved Rumble's grant last fall but never finalized a contract. By the numbers: Rumble reported a record 41 million monthly users in the first quarter of 2022, including 44.3 million in March.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy