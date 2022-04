Two Deming youth soccer teams competed in the 2022 Copa de Campeones Tournament in El Paso, Texas. Deming United 2014 went 3-0 in pool play and came up a little short in the championship match to finish runner-up in the teeam standings. Standing from left are Elyzsa Drazen Borja, Zuleika Arroyo, Branden Valdez, and Jacob Flores. Kneeling from left are Luke Valentine, Noah Suastegui, and Josiah McMillan. This article originally appeared on Deming Headlight: Deming youth soccer team 2nd at Copa de Campeones in El Paso

DEMING, NM ・ 10 MINUTES AGO