Minnesota Twins catcher Ryan Jeffers is not in the starting lineup on Wednesday afternoon against left-hander Clayton Kershaw and the Los Angeles Dodgers. Jeffers caught all nine innings of Tuesday's night game, so the Twins are giving him Wednesday's matinee off. Gary Sanchez is starting behind the plate and batting fifth. Byron Buxton is at designated hitter for Minnesota. Alex Kirilloff has been scratched from the starting lineup with a wrist injury and he will be placed on the 10-day injured list.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 3 HOURS AGO