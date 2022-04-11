Revival Meeting at the Way Church - 5/4 thru 5/6

A Tulsa Pastor is rallying the community around a single mom of 5 teenagers working 3 jobs to make ends meet. Pay it forward three words that one family at Wesley Chapel, has built a life around. Even when there isn't much to pay forward. "It is a lot- just...
FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, April 15, 2022, the Town of Farmerville will host an Easter egg hunt at the Willie Davis Recreation Center on 116 Cox Ferry Road. The Easter egg hunt will start at 9 AM and it’s free to the public. There will be food, music, games, prizes, and much more.
Comments / 0