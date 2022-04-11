Revival Meeting at the Way Church - 5/4 thru 5/6

FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, April 15, 2022, the Town of Farmerville will host an Easter egg hunt at the Willie Davis Recreation Center on 116 Cox Ferry Road. The Easter egg hunt will start at 9 AM and it’s free to the public. There will be food, music, games, prizes, and much more.

FARMERVILLE, LA ・ 13 MINUTES AGO