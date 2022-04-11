ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

Bennett named to Haskins Award Watch List

KBTX.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBUS, Georgia -- Texas A&M men’s golfer Sam Bennett was named to the Spring Fred Haskins Award Watch List presented by Stifel, which is presently annually to the most outstanding men’s college golfer, as voted on by players,...

www.kbtx.com

The Spun

Bubba Watson Rumors Are Swirling: Golf World Reacts

The golf world is speculating about Bubba Watson’s future with the PGA Tour. Earlier this week, a report indicated that Watson could be among the players who join the new Greg Norman-led Saudi League. The PGA Tour has pushed back hard on the Saudi League, which is rumored to...
GOLF
The Spun

Presidents Cup Team Makes Decision On Tiger Woods

14 months after the car crash, no one could’ve imagined Tiger Woods could compete in the Masters again, let alone make the cut. Except, he’s Tiger Woods. And now the 15-time major champion has a chance to play in the Presidents Cup as well. With captain Davis Love III extending Woods an invitation to have any role he wants this fall.
GOLF
KBTX.com

Aggie Dance Team wins College Classic National Championship

ORLANDO, Florida -- The Aggie Dance Team captured the College Classic DIA Team Performance National Championship over the weekend at the Orange County Convention Center. “I am just so proud of this team,” head coach Amy Liefer said. “Winning another national championship for our team performance and getting second place in jazz among some incredible teams is a huge accomplishment for our second year competing. They worked incredibly hard on their performances in prelims on Saturday and finals on Sunday to perform their absolute best in finals and they did exactly that. They could not have performed better or given any more on Sunday. The teams we beat and were placed among have been competing and winning for over 10 years so to be able to rank among them and beat them is something to be extremely proud of!”
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
The Spun

Longtime NBA Player Died At 65 On Monday

Former Denver Nuggets center Wayne Cooper passed away on Monday, the Nuggets announced. Circumstances around Cooper’s death are unknown at this time. Cooper played in the NBA for 14 seasons but didn’t get to Denver until 1984. By then, he had played in the NBA for six seasons.
NBA
The Spun

Former Auburn Tigers Quarterback Died On Wednesday

Nearly a week ago, former Auburn quarterback Jeff Klein was admitted to the hospital with severe back pain. A GoFundMe page set up for Klein said an MRI revealed “spots” on his lower back. His condition quickly worsened and he was said to be “fighting for his life” as of last Thursday.
AUBURN, AL
Ft. Smith Southwest Times Record

How Jadon Haselwood is fitting in with Arkansas football after transferring from Oklahoma

FAYETTEVILLE — When a player like Jadon Haselwood enters the transfer portal, a lot of schools come calling. Haselwood was a five-star prospect out of high school and the top-ranked player in his native Georgia in the class of 2019. The talented wide receiver decided to transfer from Oklahoma in December after head coach Lincoln Riley left for USC. He finished his redshirt sophomore year with 62 receptions for 736 yards and seven touchdowns in his Sooners career.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Arkansas remains high in consensus recruiting rankings from On3

Arkansas football has hit the ground running when it comes to recruiting for the 2023 class. Following a weekend filled with spring games and recruiting visits, Arkansas remains in the top-10 of On3’s consensus team recruiting rankings, checking in at No. 6. Arkansas sits behind programs with new head coaches in USC and Notre Dame, as well as Penn State, Ohio State, and defending national champion, Georgia. The Razorbacks are the second highest-rated SEC team on this week’s list, ahead of Tennessee and Texas A&M in the top-25. The Razorbacks sit at the No. 6 spot with a score of 90.246, and an...
ARKANSAS STATE
HipHopDX.com

'We Ready' Rapper Archie Eversole Reportedly Dead At 37

Atlanta, GA – Veteran Atlanta rapper Archie Eversole — best known for the 2002 single “We Ready” featuring Bubba Sparxx — has reportedly died. According to Atlanta radio station Hot 107.9FM, Eversole’s family confirmed his passing on Wednesday (April 13), although no cause of death has been revealed.
ATLANTA, GA
AthlonSports.com

Georgia Football: Bulldogs' 2022 Schedule Analysis

For the first time in 41 years, Georgia will open up a college football season as defending national champions. There will be key personnel losses in 2022, but whether or not that results in losses on the field remains to be seen. If you go by the schedule, it's difficult...
ATHENS, GA
KBTX.com

Vernette Skeete Named Head Women’s Basketball Coach

Texas Southern University Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Kevin Granger has named Vernette Skeete as the 13th head coach in program history, pending Board of Regents approval. Skeete comes to TSU from Texas A&M, where she served as the program’s co-associate head coach. A rising star in the collegiate...
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

Georgia Football Player Lands Special Endorsement Deal

Georgia’s Brock Bowers has landed a tasty sponsorship with a local fast-food institution. The sophomore tight end announced a new Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) deal with Zaxby’s, a Southern-based chicken franchise whose headquarters are located in Athens, Georgia. According to an official press release, Bowers will appear...
ATHENS, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Waters competing in Dogs spring practice

The Georgia Bulldogs returned to spring practice last month after their magical National Champion season. For most, spring practice is a chance to prove your worth, step up for a departed player and prepare for the next season. For Newnan’s Woody Waters, it is his chance to continue living the...
NEWNAN, GA
Yardbarker

30 Days of Colts' Fits: George Pickens, WR, Georgia

The 2022 NFL Draft is officially just a month away. In order to help you all along until draft day, I decided to start a daily prospect spotlight series to talk about some players that the Colts could target next month. The players mentioned in this series will be players...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

