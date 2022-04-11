ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, NE

Man dead after fire goes out of control in rural Norfolk

By Gage Teunissen
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p3Yx7_0f640zNm00

NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) — Officials found one man dead at the location of a fire northwest of Norfolk.

Officials received a call to a fire just after 11 a.m. Monday to a home located on 84425 550th Avenue about three miles northwest of Norfolk.

Final suspect in 2021 New Year’s Day shooting sentenced

According to a release, responders found a fire burning among the outbuildings on the property and a dead body of a man was found near the fire.

The man was identified as Stanley Acklie, 72, and was the resident of the address.

The witness told officials he found Acklie dead after going to the property to inform him that the fire was going out of control.

The release continues on to state that Acklie had been burning trash when his clothing caught fire. He was pronounced dead from fire-related injuries at the scene.

Norfolk Fire along with the Madison County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched to the fire.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Norfolk, NE
Crime & Safety
Local
Nebraska Accidents
City
Norfolk, NE
Norfolk, NE
Accidents
Local
Nebraska Crime & Safety
KSN News

Family asking for help after mom, son die in crash

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNW) — A family is asking for help after two family members died in a car crash earlier this month. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), just before 3 p.m. on Monday, March 14, 42-year-old Cornella Jasper was driving a 2005 Dodge Stratus eastbound on S 32nd St in Manhattan. In the […]
MANHATTAN, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Out Of Control#Fire Burning#Accident#Nexstar Media Inc#Siouxlandproud#Ia News#Sports
Centre Daily

Police officer killed, another wounded in shootout at Motel 6, Missouri cops say

A Missouri police officer is dead and another wounded after a suspect opened fire on them at a Motel 6 in Bonne Terre, police told news outlets. The officers — Lane Burns, 30, and Garrett Worley, 28 — were responding to a call about a disturbance in one of the motel rooms around 12:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 17, outlets reported.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ABC4

I-80 rollover semi-truck crash leaves one dead

WENDOVER, Nev. (ABC4) – A rollover crash involving a semi-truck on I-80 has left one person dead on Monday night. Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) says the crash happened around 9 p.m. on I-80 at mile marker 5 near Wendover, Nev. which is close to the Utah border. UHP says a disabled vehicle was pulled over […]
WEST WENDOVER, NV
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy