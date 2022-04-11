Man dead after fire goes out of control in rural Norfolk

NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) — Officials found one man dead at the location of a fire northwest of Norfolk.

Officials received a call to a fire just after 11 a.m. Monday to a home located on 84425 550th Avenue about three miles northwest of Norfolk.

According to a release, responders found a fire burning among the outbuildings on the property and a dead body of a man was found near the fire.

The man was identified as Stanley Acklie, 72, and was the resident of the address.

The witness told officials he found Acklie dead after going to the property to inform him that the fire was going out of control.

The release continues on to state that Acklie had been burning trash when his clothing caught fire. He was pronounced dead from fire-related injuries at the scene.

Norfolk Fire along with the Madison County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched to the fire.

