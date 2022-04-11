Pineland water tower valve opened for maintenance purposes

BRIELLE — The borough council has announced that a public hearing on a bond ordinance will take place on April 25 at 6 p.m. The ordinance will authorize the issuance of $608,000 in bonds to finance the costs of improvements to roads and local infrastructure including: the acquisition of various equipment for the Department of Public Works including a trash compactor; miscellaneous street and drainage improvements; acquisition of various police communications and computer equipment; acquisition of various first aid equipment; and the acquisition of a fire truck and fire equipment.

BRIELLE, NJ ・ 24 MINUTES AGO