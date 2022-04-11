Pineland water tower valve opened for maintenance purposes

Iseler Demolition Inc. crews demolished Lewisville’s Fighting Farmers water tower March 16. On March 16, the main tank portion of the tower was removed by crane and lowered to the ground. The entire demolition takes three days. The removal of the water tower cost $122,767 and includes the removal...
The town of Geneva has signed a lease agreement with Community Broadband Networks, allowing the company to use a water tower on Lenox Rd. as a distribution point for their high speed internet service. The tower is no longer needed for water. Geneva Town Supervisor Mark Venuti says the lease...
At the Algonac City Council’s March 15 meeting, several agenda items were unanimously approved, including water plant and water tower items, an amendment to add an ordinance to establish an Inflow and Infiltration Program and a resolution supporting rerouting United States Bicycle Route 20 to Canada via the Walpole Island Ferry in Algonac.
The following questions were asked recently on the Wonderline:. Q: The eastbound ramp on the interstate has a light on a light pole in the area to exit into York which is not functioning. Who is responsible for replacing the lights? Is it the patrons’ responsibility to report it, to get it fixed?
BRIELLE — The borough council has announced that a public hearing on a bond ordinance will take place on April 25 at 6 p.m.
The ordinance will authorize the issuance of $608,000 in bonds to finance the costs of improvements to roads and local infrastructure including: the acquisition of various equipment for the Department of Public Works including a trash compactor; miscellaneous street and drainage improvements; acquisition of various police communications and computer equipment; acquisition of various first aid equipment; and the acquisition of a fire truck and fire equipment.
