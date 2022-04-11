ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Randy Blythe Was Pumped to be Dissed by Gene Simmons

By Todd Fooks
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Lamb of God vocalist Randy Blythe told the Eddie Trunk Podcast last week (Apr. 7) that he once heard Kiss legend Gene Simmons diss his singing and that it was "awesome." Blythe was on the podcast discussing the Metal Tour of the Year and other things when Trunk asked him about...

ABOUT

94.1 KRNA plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

