Altus, OK

Altus PD asks public for help in weekend hit and run

By Jarred Burk
newschannel6now.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - The Altus Police Department is searching for a vehicle involved in a hit and run over the weekend. On Saturday night, officials say a silver or gray Ford pickup...

Car Carrying 6 Okla. Girls Came to 'Rolling Stop' Before They Were Killed in Crash, Authorities Say

The car carrying six female students, who were killed in a car crash earlier this week, came to a "rolling stop" at a nearby traffic sign before the accident, authorities say. Witnesses said the 2015 Chevrolet Spark involved in the crash had stopped behind another vehicle at the stop sign but did not stop itself before attempting a left-hand turn while entering United States Highway 377, according to a news release shared Thursday by the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety obtained by PEOPLE.
