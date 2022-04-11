ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

Police: Mud-covered man knocking on doors thought he was in Arlington

By Justin Grass Staff Writer jgrass@dentonrc.com
Denton Record-Chronicle
Denton Record-Chronicle
 2 days ago
A 27-year-old man was arrested early Sunday morning after he allegedly knocked on doors while covered in mud, telling officers he believed he was in Arlington, according to a police report.

Officers arrived at the 500 block of West Parkway Street at about 2:20 a.m., after a caller reported a man was knocking on doors in an attempt to speak to residents. The report states police found him covered in mud, with the strong odor of alcohol coming from his breath. He was allegedly highly agitated and initially thought he was in Arlington.

The man allegedly recalled “crawling through a water-filled ditch” as the reason he was covered in mud. Because he was knocking on doors and didn’t have a phone on him to find a sober ride home, he was arrested on a charge of alcohol public intoxication. The report does not clarify why he was trying to speak with residents.

Other reports

100 block of Hann Street — An investigation is ongoing after a dispute between a woman and her son, in which he allegedly punched a hole in her vehicle and she allegedly pulled a knife on him, according to a report.

At about 9 a.m., officers spoke to both people, who gave them conflicting stories about what happened. There were no witnesses to the incident, during which the woman’s son allegedly punched a hole in her vehicle. She then pulled a knife on him, according to the son’s account.

An investigation is ongoing for charges of aggravated assault and criminal mischief.

3800 block of Stuart Road — A woman called police Sunday evening to report her ex-boyfriend walked into her apartment uninvited, threw a beverage on the floor and proceeded to damage her vehicle, according to a police report.

Officers spoke to the woman, who said her ex walked through the front door without permission and threw a can of an unknown beverage on the floor. He then walked outside and damaged her vehicle’s side mirror. The report doesn’t specify why he entered the apartment and caused the damage.

An investigation is ongoing for charges of criminal trespass and criminal mischief.

Roundup

From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Sunday, the Denton Police Department handled 362 service and officer-initiated calls and made seven arrests.

Comments / 1

