I think the Mets had the slightly better opening weekend than the Yankees. It was a great opening for New York baseball. Both the Yankees and the Mets won their respective series as the Mets beat the Nationals in 3 out of 4 and the Yanks beat the Red Sox in 2 out of 3. It is always essential and important to get off on the right foot to start the long season. I also don't want to be a prisoner of the moment as there are 158 games left for the Mets, and 159 left for the Yankees. Here is my quick take on this from the Times Union:

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO