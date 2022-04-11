Britney Spears Is Pregnant and Determined to Deprive the Paparazzi of Photos

Click here to read the full article.

Britney Spears has announced her pregnancy on Instagram . This will be her third child and first with partner Sam Asghari.

In a post of someone else’s photograph of coffee in a pink cup surrounded by pink flowers, Spears shared a long caption about noticing a mysterious weight gain following a trip to Maui. In the post she refers to Asghari as her husband, though it’s unclear if they have legally tied the knot yet.

“My husband said ‘No you’re food pregnant silly,'” she wrote of Asghari’s response to her noticing the weight gain. “So I got a pregnancy test … and uhhhhh well … I am having a baby.”

Spears went on to mention that she would be keeping a low profile going forward, specifically to avoid the paparazzi: “I obviously won’t be going out as much due to the paps getting their money shot of me, like they unfortunately already have,” she said.

She also opened up about her past struggles perinatal depression, which she hid at the time: “Some people consider it dangerous if a woman complained like that with a baby inside her … but now women talk about it everyday … thank Jesus we don’t have to keep that pain a reserved proper secret.”

Rolling Stone has reached out to Spears’ rep for comment.

Spears had two sons with ex-husband Kevin Federline, and they are now 16 and 15. She has been with actor and model Asghari since 2016 and the pair announced their engagement in 2021. This will be Asghari’s first child.

Last year, the involuntary conservatorship Spears was under for nearly 14 years was terminated. In harrowing testimony , she alleged that an IUD had been implanted inside against her will, even though she wanted to have another child. “I truly believe this conservatorship is abusive,” she said at the time.