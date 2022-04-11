ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Britney Spears Is Pregnant and Determined to Deprive the Paparazzi of Photos

By Brittany Spanos
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 2 days ago
Britney Spears has announced her pregnancy on Instagram . This will be her third child and first with partner Sam Asghari.

In a post of someone else’s photograph of coffee in a pink cup surrounded by pink flowers, Spears shared a long caption about noticing a mysterious weight gain following a trip to Maui. In the post she refers to Asghari as her husband, though it’s unclear if they have legally tied the knot yet.

“My husband said ‘No you’re food pregnant silly,'” she wrote of Asghari’s response to her noticing the weight gain. “So I got a pregnancy test … and uhhhhh well … I am having a baby.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears)

Spears went on to mention that she would be keeping a low profile going forward, specifically to avoid the paparazzi: “I obviously won’t be going out as much due to the paps getting their money shot of me, like they unfortunately already have,” she said.

She also opened up about her past struggles perinatal depression, which she hid at the time: “Some people consider it dangerous if a woman complained like that with a baby inside her … but now women talk about it everyday … thank Jesus we don’t have to keep that pain a reserved proper secret.”

Rolling Stone has reached out to Spears’ rep for comment.

Spears had two sons with ex-husband Kevin Federline, and they are now 16 and 15. She has been with actor and model Asghari since 2016 and the pair announced their engagement in 2021. This will be Asghari’s first child.

Last year, the involuntary conservatorship Spears was under for nearly 14 years was terminated. In harrowing testimony , she alleged that an IUD had been implanted inside against her will, even though she wanted to have another child. “I truly believe this conservatorship is abusive,” she said at the time.

Comments / 0

The Independent

Britney Spears says she had a ‘secret relationship’ before father Jamie took over her career: ‘I was literally devastated’

Britney Spears has appeared to claim that her father ended a “secret relationship” she was in when he began controlling her career. The pop star has shared a number of revelations to her Instagram since being freed from the conservatorship that once controlled her business and personal affairs, in November last year. Among the posts have been criticisms of the way her family, including her father Jamie and her sister Jamie-Lynn, treated her while she was tied to the controversial legal arrangement.On 24 March, Spears shared a series of screenshots showing her commenting about how she has been adjusting...
CELEBRITIES
