Stevens, PA

Softball Postponed vs. Stevens on Monday

By BJ Spigelmyer - DeSales SID
desales.edu
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCenter Valley, PA (April 11, 2022) - The...

athletics.desales.edu

PennLive.com

Central Dauphin’s Caroline Shiery, Marlie Dickerson, Cumberland Valley’s Jill Jekot, Cedar Cliff’s Olivia Jones make cut as Miss PA Basketball award field is trimmed to 25

A quartet of Mid-Penn players made the cut Monday when the field for the Miss PA Basketball award was trimmed to 25. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. Central Dauphin’s Caroline Shiery and Marlie Dickerson, Cumberland Valley’s Jill Jekot, and Cedar Cliff’s Olivia Jones...
DAUPHIN, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Ship U: Softball Pitcher of the Week

On Monday freshman Alicia Ball from Shippensburg University was named the Softball Pitcher of the Week. This is the second straight week that she has earned the award. Ball allowed six hits in 20 innings of play this week. Why She got the Spot. Ball recorded three complete-game victories in...
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Penn-Trafford notebook: Boys lacrosse team off to program-best start

The Penn-Trafford boys’ lacrosse team is off to the best start in program history. The Warriors were 4-1 following a 14-4 win against Norwin. Penn-Trafford also owns wins against Indiana, 16-6, Canon-McMillan, 13-5, and Plum, 16-3. The loss came against Pine-Richland, 13-11. The Warriors play host to Upper St....
TRAFFORD, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

High school roundup for April 11, 2022: Mt. Lebanon baseball earns key section win

David Shields hit a two-run triple in the sixth inning and Mt. Lebanon held off Norwin for a 6-4 win in a matchup of top teams in Section 2-6A baseball Monday. Derrick Shields tripled and doubled and EJ Dunn doubled for the Blue Devils (4-5, 3-0). Christian Minto and Ty Stecko had two hits each for the Knights (3-3, 2-1), who scored three runs in the top of the seventh.
Times Leader

Tigers sweep Comets in boys volleyball

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Tunkhannock swept Crestwood 3-0 in a high school boys volleyball match Monday. The Tigers won by game scores of 25-17, 25-12, 25-5. Tunkhannock’s Jakob Steffy led the Tigers with 20 assists, nine digs and three aces. Dylan Mateus (six kills, four...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
Times Leader

H.S. Baseball: Nanticoke Area powers past Holy Redeemer

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Brandon Wozniak and Nick Matson homered to help Nanticoke Area defeat Holy Redeemer 6-0 Monday in Wyoming Valley Conference baseball. Wozniak finished with three RBI while Matson had two. Leadoff hitter Ethan Egenski was 2-for-4. Charlie Casey had a double. Winning...
NANTICOKE, PA

