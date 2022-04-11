Softball Postponed vs. Stevens on Monday

A quartet of Mid-Penn players made the cut Monday when the field for the Miss PA Basketball award was trimmed to 25. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. Central Dauphin’s Caroline Shiery and Marlie Dickerson, Cumberland Valley’s Jill Jekot, and Cedar Cliff’s Olivia Jones...
Ligonier Valley made quite the splash in WPIAL softball last season. In the Rams’ first softball season since moving over from District 6, they reached the WPIAL semifinals and then made it to Penn State before losing to Line Mountain in the PIAA 2A state finals. There was no...
Two Mid-Penn Keystone squads square off Tuesday evening, when Palmyra hosts Northern. The Cougars and Polar Bears face off at 6:45 p.m. Northern is searching for its first win of the season, while Palmyra is looking to build on its 3-1 start.
On Monday freshman Alicia Ball from Shippensburg University was named the Softball Pitcher of the Week. This is the second straight week that she has earned the award. Ball allowed six hits in 20 innings of play this week. Why She got the Spot. Ball recorded three complete-game victories in...
The Penn-Trafford boys’ lacrosse team is off to the best start in program history. The Warriors were 4-1 following a 14-4 win against Norwin. Penn-Trafford also owns wins against Indiana, 16-6, Canon-McMillan, 13-5, and Plum, 16-3. The loss came against Pine-Richland, 13-11. The Warriors play host to Upper St....
David Shields hit a two-run triple in the sixth inning and Mt. Lebanon held off Norwin for a 6-4 win in a matchup of top teams in Section 2-6A baseball Monday. Derrick Shields tripled and doubled and EJ Dunn doubled for the Blue Devils (4-5, 3-0). Christian Minto and Ty Stecko had two hits each for the Knights (3-3, 2-1), who scored three runs in the top of the seventh.
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Tunkhannock swept Crestwood 3-0 in a high school boys volleyball match Monday. The Tigers won by game scores of 25-17, 25-12, 25-5. Tunkhannock’s Jakob Steffy led the Tigers with 20 assists, nine digs and three aces. Dylan Mateus (six kills, four...
The New Jersey native will lead on-campus recruiting, assist with event coordination, and more, according to HBCU Gameday. As the climate changes for minority and underrepresented hires, Howard University makes history in hiring Janice Pettyjohn to become the first woman hired to a full-time position for the school’s football program.
As might be expected from a program that has won an amazing five state championships in the last nine seasons, there’s a long list of Robbinsville High School softball players who have received scholarships from the Trenton Softball Hall of Fame. Starting with Rebecca Freeman and continuing with Shea...
The sectional series in WPIAL baseball continue Tuesday with a “battle of the decade” set in Section 1-6A. From 2010 through 2019, only six schools won WPIAL baseball championships in the highest classification — AAAA until 2017, then 6A for the final three years. North Allegheny, Central...
A pair of Westmoreland schools are working to replace athletic directors. Mt. Pleasant isn’t actively searching for a replacement for Chris Brunson, who resigned in January, but has a dual arrangement working in lieu of an immediate substitute for Brunson. Former AD Allan Bilinsky and principal Bob Gumbita are...
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Brandon Wozniak and Nick Matson homered to help Nanticoke Area defeat Holy Redeemer 6-0 Monday in Wyoming Valley Conference baseball. Wozniak finished with three RBI while Matson had two. Leadoff hitter Ethan Egenski was 2-for-4. Charlie Casey had a double. Winning...
Comments / 0