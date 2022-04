The great-great nephew of Walt Disney, and heir to the Disney fortune, has publicly slammed Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill. Speaking with columnist Robin Abcarian for theLos Angeles Times on Sunday, Charlee Corra Disney (also the great-grandson of Roy O. Disney, who founded the company with his brother Walt), said that, while growing up, “I had very few openly gay role models. And I certainly didn’t have any trans or nonbinary role models. I didn’t see myself reflected in anyone, and that made me feel like there was something wrong with me."

