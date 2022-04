Last summer, Finger Lakes Community College launched a $7.2 million addition at its main campus. The addition allows a 60% expansion in the number of students in its RN program. The addition is being funded by a $3.4 million capital grant from the state and a $3 million dollar donation from the Sands Family Foundation, the largest single donation in FLCC history. The addition also allows FLCC to launch an LPN program. Thompson Health will supply a faculty member for the program. Nursing Professor Susan McCarty says one of the most exciting parts of the program expansion is a larger nursing simulation lab, where students can work on a lifelike simulated patient, with no faculty in the room.

ONTARIO COUNTY, NY ・ 29 DAYS AGO