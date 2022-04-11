ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Content From The Daily Wire Now Appearing On Cumulus Station Websites

allaccess.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCUMULUS MEDIA has inked a deal to offer material from right-wing website THE DAILY WIRE on its radio station websites. Over 50 CUMULUS websites are now carrying content from THE DAILY WIRE,...

www.allaccess.com

Comments / 0

Related
MarketRealist

Who Owns Conservative Media Company and Website The Daily Wire?

The Daily Wire, a conservative media company that launched in 2015, has a clear conservative bias and no wish to hide it. Ben Shapiro hosts one of its most popular programs, and in Feb. 2022, CEO and co-founder Jeremy Boreing stated the company was earning $100 million per year. So, who owns The Daily Wire?
BUSINESS
SPY

The Daily Wire Announces ‘Jeremy’s Razors’ Campaign as Part of Feud with Harry’s Razors

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. This story was originally published on Sunday, March 20, and updated Tuesday, March 22 with new information. Additional writing and reporting for this story were performed by SPY’s Managing Editor Barret Wertz. On Tuesday, March 22, Jeremy Boreing, co-founder, co-CEO and self-described “god-king” of the conservative website The Daily Wire, announced the launch of Jeremy’s Razors, part of a campaign against Harry’s razors. Harry’s is a popular men’s grooming company that pulled advertising from...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Shapiro
CNBC

Elon Musk could try to run three major companies at once — the last known CEO who did it is now an international fugitive

Elon Musk's bid to acquire Twitter might have an undesirable side-effect for the billionaire: adding yet another large company to his jam-packed schedule. The Tesla and SpaceX CEO has offered to buy every Twitter share he doesn't already own — 90.8% of the company — in a deal worth roughly $43 billion, according to a regulatory filing disclosed on Thursday. The deal would add another of the world's largest companies to Musk's ownership portfolio: Tesla and SpaceX are already a trillion-dollar company and a multibillion-dollar company, respectively.
BUSINESS
TheWrap

Ben Shapiro Teases Daily Wire Children’s Programming to Challenge ‘Woke’ Disney

Ben Shaprio, the conservative news commentator who has previously raged against Disney for the perceived “woke” undertones of “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” (among other things), hit back at the company again Thursday for “catering” to woke factions within the company as it responds to the fallout from its response to the “Don’t Say Gay” bill in Florida. He also vowed to create original children’s programming via his company The Daily Wire.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cumulus Media#The Daily Wire#Radio Station#Westwood One Pres#Americans
Deadline

Twitter Adopts Poison Pill After Elon Musk Takeover Bid

Click here to read the full article. Twitter said Friday it’s Board of Directors has unanimously adopted a limited duration shareholder rights plan, also called a poison pill, following Elon Musk’s unsolicited proposal to acquire the social media company. The plans is a defensive strategy that makes hostile takeovers more expensive and complicated, or, as per Twitter, reduces “the likelihood that any entity, person or group gains control of Twitter through open market accumulation without paying all shareholders an appropriate control premium or without providing the Board sufficient time to make informed judgments and take actions that are in the best...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy