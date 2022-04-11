Gregory Slusher

GRAY - Billie Ann Travis Arnold, age 75 of Gray, Tennessee, passed away on Tuesday, April 12, 2022 in the Johnson City Medical Center. She was the daughter of the late Alfred and Beulah Mae Travis, born to them on September 21, 1946 in Jonesborough, Tennessee. Billie was of the Baptist faith. She worked for Texas Instruments from 1976 until 1992, when she then started working for Ryder Transportation until 2007. Billie then started working for Honda of Kingsport until her retirement in 2011. Billie enjoyed working, and even after retirement, she decided to come back to Honda of Kingsport in 2014 part-time, and continued to work there until December of 2021.

