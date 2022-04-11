ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gregory Slusher

Kingsport Times-News
 2 days ago

Gregory Slusher passed away on Sunday, April...

www.timesnews.net

Kingsport Times-News

Mary Brown Dalton

I consider that the sufferings of this present time are not worth comparing with the glory that is to be revealed to us. -Romans 8:18. The world is a much sadder place with the passage of Mary Brown Dalton, 71, of Kingsport, who peacefully joined her beloved David in the arms of God in her eternal home on Monday, April 11, 2022.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Steven Smith

Steven Smith passed away on Sunday, April 10, 2022. Arrangements are incomplete at this time. Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the Smith family.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Linda Lou Snodgrass Simpson

CHURCH HILL – Linda Lou Snodgrass Simpson, 73 of Church Hill, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, April 10, 2022 at her daughter’s residence following a brief illness. The family will receive friends from 5-7 pm Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home. A graveside...
CHURCH HILL, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Carl Seaver

CHURCH HILL – Carl Seaver, 75, passed away on Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at his residence. Arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced by Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill.
CHURCH HILL, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Claude Daniel Hall, "Danny"

BIG STONE GAP, VA - Claude Daniel Hall, "Danny" passed away on Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at Holston Valley Medical Center. Arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced at a later date, by Holding Funeral Home. An online register is available for the family at www.holdingfuneralhome.com. Holding...
BIG STONE GAP, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Ronald W. Bishop

BIG STONE GAP, VA - Ronald W. Bishop ,78, passed away on Tuesday, April 12, 2022 with his family by his side. Arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced at a later date by Holding Funeral Home. An online register is available for the family at www.holdingfuneralhome.com.
BIG STONE GAP, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Rita (Smith) Keith

NICKELSVILLE, VA -Rita (Smith) Keith passed away peacefully at Vanderbilt Medical Center, on April 8, 2022. The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m., Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at the Gate City Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 7:00 p.m. in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Rev. Kenneth Kiser and Rev. Tommy Meade officiating. Greg and Becky White, and Travis and Robin Stapleton will provide the music.
NICKELSVILLE, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Lala Geraldine Rimer Drinnon

SURGOINSVILLE - Lala Geraldine Rimer Drinnon, age 85, of Surgoinsville, passed away peacefully to be with the Lord on Thursday evening, April 7, 2022, at the home of her daughter, Lala Drinnon Campbell. The family will receive friends from 12:00 - 2:00 pm Friday, April 15, 2022 at Christian-Sells Funeral...
SURGOINSVILLE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Luther Dale Jones

CHURCH HILL – Luther Dale Jones, 65, went to his Heavenly Home on Tuesday, April 12, 2022. A visitation will be held at from 5:00 – 7:00 PM on Friday, April 15, 2022, at Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 7:00 PM in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Randall Stapleton officiating. A graveside service will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, April 16, 2022, at Morning Star Cemetery. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the funeral home by 12:15 PM to go in procession.
CHURCH HILL, TN
Kingsport Times-News

John M. "Tonk" McBrayer

ROGERSVILLE - John M. "Tonk" McBrayer, age 97, of Rogersville, passed away Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at Signature HealthCARE. Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Broome Funeral Home, Rogersville.
ROGERSVILLE, TN
27 First News

Gregory James McCann, Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Greg James McCann, 68 of Sharon, died at 2:18 a.m. Sunday, March 20, 2022, in UPMC Jameson, due to a brief illness. Greg was born on February 21, 1954, in Sharon, to Alberta (McGinley) McCann and Donald Francis McCann. He graduated from Hickory High School.
SHARON, PA
WVNews

Joseph Gregory Gigliotti

NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Joseph Gregory Gigliotti, 64, passed away on Friday, March 25, 2022, in the Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, WV. Joseph was born on June 24, 1957, in St. Mary’s Hospital in Clarksburg, WV, a son to the late Nicholas F. and Catherine Gerasco Gigliotti.
CLARKSBURG, WV
Kingsport Times-News

Donna Jean Carroll

BIG STONE GAP, VA - Donna Jean Carroll passed away on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at Heritage Hall in Big Stone Gap. She was born in Big Stone Gap, VA., and was the daughter of the late, James Clinton Carroll and Mildred Dorthula Carroll. In addition to her parents, she...
BIG STONE GAP, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Kay Cox Speck

MORRISTOWN - Kay Cox Speck, 76, of Morristown, formerly of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord on April 11, 2022 at Regency Retirement Village in Morristown after a lengthy illness. Arrangements will be announced by Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an online condolence for the...
MORRISTOWN, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Ray Susong

KINGSPORT – Ray Susong, 88, of Kingsport, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, April 14, 2022, at Brookdale Senior Living. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Carter-Trent Funeral Home.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Lewis Kenny Tipton

GATE CITY, VA -- Lewis Kenny Tipton, 78, entered into rest on Wednesday, April 13, 2022 at his home. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Carter-Trent/Scott County Funeral Home, Weber City, VA.
WEBER CITY, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Billie Ann Travis Arnold

GRAY - Billie Ann Travis Arnold, age 75 of Gray, Tennessee, passed away on Tuesday, April 12, 2022 in the Johnson City Medical Center. She was the daughter of the late Alfred and Beulah Mae Travis, born to them on September 21, 1946 in Jonesborough, Tennessee. Billie was of the Baptist faith. She worked for Texas Instruments from 1976 until 1992, when she then started working for Ryder Transportation until 2007. Billie then started working for Honda of Kingsport until her retirement in 2011. Billie enjoyed working, and even after retirement, she decided to come back to Honda of Kingsport in 2014 part-time, and continued to work there until December of 2021.
GRAY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Jerad Elizabeth Van Dyke

He will dwell with them, and they shall be his people, and God himself will be with them; he will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning nor crying nor pain any more, for the former things have passed away. Revelations 21:4.
KINGSPORT, TN

