Corporate life is known for its love of conformity. Everything gets turned into a rule. How much you can spend. What size office an employee of a certain grade is entitled to have. What computer you can use. Many of these regulations keep employees safe and the company out of court. However, the love of conformity bleeds into how we are expected to behave. We are asked to obey rules and do what we are told. Be a good corporate citizen and we will get ahead.

CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE ・ 28 DAYS AGO