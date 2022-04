Jake Paul is one of the most polarizing people in the boxing world. He is currently undefeated in his boxing career, however, there are plenty of people out there who feel as though his record is illegitimate as he has yet to face a real boxer. Moving forward, it seems like Paul will be looking to fight big names in the boxing world, and if he manages to get some wins, then he will cement himself as a real force that could someday look at contending for a championship.

