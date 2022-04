The early tweets trumpet quarterback Derek Carr‘s extension as having a new-money average of $40.5 million per year. As usual, the truth comes out later. Per a source with knowledge of the terms, the Raiders have basically given Carr a $3.9 million raise for 2022 and a significant injury guarantee for 2023 and beyond, in exchange for the flexibility to cut him after one season, if they so choose.

NFL ・ 23 HOURS AGO