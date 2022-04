Augusta, with its diverse dining scene, is the perfect destination for your next trip. Come savor some of the best Chinese dishes you can find in these amazing 5 places:. Happy Garden is a simple, spotless eatery that serves large portions of delicious Chinese food. The quality of dishes is amazing, but the prices are still very low. One of the best dishes at Happy Garden is its Buffalo wings. Everyone who stops by has to try them. You won’t be disappointed!

AUGUSTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO