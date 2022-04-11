Liberty Animal Shelter officially dedicated

CLARK COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Adoptions are urgently needed at the Clark County Animal Shelter. The shelter posted to social media Friday, saying a lot of new animals were brought in and the shelter is now full. According to the shelter, many of the animals won’t be available until after they can see a vet next week, and many dogs have been at the shelter for a significant amount of time with no interest.

CLARK COUNTY, KY ・ 26 DAYS AGO