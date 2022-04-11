Can Mark Wahlberg Really Get $87.5M for His Beverly Hills Estate?

This week, Great and Little St. James, Jeffrey Epstein’s private islands in the Caribbean, went on the market for $125 million. They are the last of the so-called financier’s luxury properties to be listed since he died in prison in 2019. The 70-acre Little St. James is infamously known as “Pedophile Island,” where Epstein and his associates brought and sexually assaulted girls as young as 11, according to Virgin Islands prosecutors. In at least one case, a young woman who’d been sexually abused tried to escape by swimming through shark-infested waters to nearby St. Thomas. Little St. James has numerous structures, including a main residential compound, gym, tiki hut, music pavilion, and four guest villas, in addition to two pools and three private beaches. Great St. James is 160 acres of mostly undeveloped land and, according to court documents, was purchased on behalf of Epstein, making it harder for girls that he brought to Little St. James to escape. With that kind of history, it seems hard to believe anyone would want to pay $125 million to call the property home, but someone definitely will.

REAL ESTATE ・ 20 DAYS AGO