ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beverly Hills, CA

Can Mark Wahlberg Really Get $87.5M for His Beverly Hills Estate?

By Claudine Zap
Midland Daily News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMark Wahlberg is departing from his Beverly Hills, CA, home. The sumptuous spread was just listed for a whopping $87.5 million, according to TMZ. The actor scooped up the North Beverly Park property in 2009 for a mere $8.25 million. He then tapped architect Richard Landry to design a lavish European-style...

www.ourmidland.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

This Was Mark Wahlberg's Favorite Food Growing Up

Mark Wahlberg is an actor, producer, businessman, former model, and former rapper. His breakout role in film was as the lead in Paul Thomas Anderson's movie "Boogie Nights." Born and raised in the Dorchester neighborhood of Boston, Massachusetts, Mark is the youngest of nine siblings. His brother Donnie Wahlberg, also achieved fame as a singer in New Kids on the Block and as an actor (per Britannica).
BOSTON, MA
The Hollywood Reporter

Dino and Martha De Laurentiis’ Luxe Beverly Hills Estate Lists for $37.5 Million

Roughly three months after her death, the stately Los Angeles compound of Martha De Laurentiis has popped up for sale, armed with a hefty $37.5 million asking price. The longtime home of the filmmaker and her legendary producer husband Dino De Laurentiis, who passed away back in 2010, the nearly 6,000-square-foot mansion was built in the 1940s and sits in the mountains above Beverly Hills, replete with jaw-dropping vistas stretching from Downtown L.A. to the Pacific Ocean. The Italian-born Oscar winner and his American wife acquired the spread 35 years ago for about $2.8 million and subsequently embarked on an elaborate customization of the...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Beverly Hills, CA
Real Estate
Beverly Hills, CA
Business
State
California State
City
Beverly Hills, CA
State
Florida State
Beverly Hills, CA
Entertainment
Local
California Business
Local
California Real Estate
Local
California Entertainment
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Who knew! Fox News host Judge Jeanine Pirro was an unlikely guest at Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's $4million wedding held at the home where bride's billionaire father once hosted Trump fundraiser

As with any celebration involving the union of two wealthy prominent families, Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's $4million Palm Beach wedding was nothing short of a glamorous star-studded event, drawing numerous A-list stars and VIPs from across the globe. The young couple tied the knot in an early-evening ceremony on...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Sylvester Stallone
Person
Mark Wahlberg
Person
Adele
Person
Gisele Bundchen
Curbed

Of Course Someone Will Buy Jeffrey Epstein’s Creepy Islands

This week, Great and Little St. James, Jeffrey Epstein’s private islands in the Caribbean, went on the market for $125 million. They are the last of the so-called financier’s luxury properties to be listed since he died in prison in 2019. The 70-acre Little St. James is infamously known as “Pedophile Island,” where Epstein and his associates brought and sexually assaulted girls as young as 11, according to Virgin Islands prosecutors. In at least one case, a young woman who’d been sexually abused tried to escape by swimming through shark-infested waters to nearby St. Thomas. Little St. James has numerous structures, including a main residential compound, gym, tiki hut, music pavilion, and four guest villas, in addition to two pools and three private beaches. Great St. James is 160 acres of mostly undeveloped land and, according to court documents, was purchased on behalf of Epstein, making it harder for girls that he brought to Little St. James to escape. With that kind of history, it seems hard to believe anyone would want to pay $125 million to call the property home, but someone definitely will.
REAL ESTATE
mansionglobal.com

Plot on Florida’s Marco Island Sells to Billionaire Buyer for $10.75 Million

A 4.32-acre waterfront parcel on Florida’s Marco Island has sold for $10.749 million, making it the highest-priced lot sale in the island’s history, and the second-highest residential sale, according to representatives for Premier Sotheby’s International Realty, which represented the buyer. The buyer is billionaire and businessman Dennis...
REAL ESTATE
POPSUGAR

Megan Fox Wears a Corset Micro Minidress Out With Machine Gun Kelly

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly hit the red carpet at the sixth annual Daily Front Row Fashion Los Angeles Awards on Sunday, April 10, in grand fashion. The ceremony, which took place at the Beverly Wilshire hotel, is a show of support for the many creatives who style Hollywood's best-dressed celebrities. Presented by brands like Sunglass Hut and MCM, the awards show drew a star-studded crowd, including Kendall Jenner, Shay Mitchell, Paris Hilton, Tiffany Haddish, and more.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Estate Brokerage#Estates#Luxury Real Estate#Estate Agent#Tmz#European#Coldwell Banker#Megacompound
dot.LA

This Beverly Hills Startup Just Raised Millions to Help Brands Mint NFTs

A new blockchain startup called NFT Brands has unveiled a $3.6 million seed funding round today as it barrels into the $40 billion-plus market for non-fungible tokens. The Beverly Hills-based company is aiming to launch “multimillion-dollar NFT projects” for brands and celebrities, according to founder and CEO Noah Loul. NFT Brands closed the seed round in under two weeks, Loul said, and is now turning its attention to a targeted $35 million Series A round that is slated to open to investors today.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
GV Wire

Thieves Flee With up to $5M in Jewels in Beverly Hills Smash-and-Grab

BEVERLY HILLS — Robbers smashed the front window of a Beverly Hills jewelry store in broad daylight and fled with millions of dollars worth of merchandise. Passersby recorded video of Tuesday’s assault on the store, the latest in a long string of brazen smash-and-grab thefts and robberies of people wearing expensive watches or jewelry in the Los Angeles region.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Hello Magazine

Jada Pinkett Smith pays sweet tribute to family in proud new post

Jada Pinkett Smith made her first red carpet appearance over the weekend following the much-talked-about Oscar altercation between Will Smith and Chris Rock. Now fully back on social media, the star has been sharing pictures from her weekend, including a proud moment involving her daughter Willow Smith. Taking to Instagram,...
CELEBRITIES
CNBC

Justin Bieber, Gwyneth Paltrow and Ashton Kutcher are among dozens of celebrity investors piling into crypto startup MoonPay

Ashton Kutcher, Gwyneth Paltrow, Justin Bieber and Snoop Dogg are among 60 new celebrity investors in fintech startup MoonPay. The company lets users buy cryptocurrencies using conventional payment methods like credit cards, bank transfers or mobile wallets, such as Apple Pay and Google Pay. In November, MoonPay announced its first-ever...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Page Six

Braunwyn Windham-Burke’s husband, Sean Burke, is dating ‘someone new’

As Braunwyn Windham-Burke’s relationship with girlfriend Victoria Brito heats up, her husband has a new woman of his own. “After about a year of being ‘single’ I’ve been on a handful of dates with someone new,” Sean Burke tells Page Six exclusively, without revealing the identity of his lady friend. “It’s taken me a long time to even start dating because of work and adjusting to co-parenting,” adds the businessman, who shares kids Bella, 21, Rowan, 19, Jacob, 16, twins Curran and Caden, 9, Koa, 7, and Hazel, 4, with the former “Real Housewives of Orange County” star.  “For right now, my...
RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy