ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Britney Spears Says She’s Pregnant With Her Third Child

By Mike Nied
Lite 98.7
Lite 98.7
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Britney Spears is pregnant with her third child, y'all! At least, that's what fans think after reading her latest Instagram post. The Princess of Pop took to her very iconic Instagram to announce that she has another baby on the way. Only, she did so in the most roundabout...

lite987.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Britney Spears says she had a ‘secret relationship’ before father Jamie took over her career: ‘I was literally devastated’

Britney Spears has appeared to claim that her father ended a “secret relationship” she was in when he began controlling her career. The pop star has shared a number of revelations to her Instagram since being freed from the conservatorship that once controlled her business and personal affairs, in November last year. Among the posts have been criticisms of the way her family, including her father Jamie and her sister Jamie-Lynn, treated her while she was tied to the controversial legal arrangement.On 24 March, Spears shared a series of screenshots showing her commenting about how she has been adjusting...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Asghari
Person
Kevin Federline
Person
Jesus
Person
Sean Preston
Person
Britney Spears
The Independent

Britney Spears casually returns to Instagram after vanishing from the platform

Britney Spears has returned to Instagram two days after vanishing from the social media site.On Wednesday (16 March), the singer’s account could no longer be found, causing fans on Twitter to share their confusion over Spears’s absence from the platform. However, Spears returned on Friday (18 March), making no comment about the temporary deletion. Her comeback post saw her posing for the camera in a white top with a simple rose emoji caption. Her fans joyfully welcomed her back in the comments section.“Queen of returning unannounced,” wrote one fan. “We missed you queen,” said another. ...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Depression#Pregnancy Test#Birth Control#Bombshell#British Royal Family#Vanity Fair
CinemaBlend

American Idol Contestant Releases Statement After Abruptly Leaving The Competition

For every one American Idol champion that walks away with the crown each season, there are hundreds, if not thousands, of hopefuls who didn't make the cut throughout the auditions. But that wasn't the case for Kenedi Anderson, daughter of famed college football coach Justin Anderson, as she absolutely nailed her Audition round. In fact, she was the second contestant to sway the judges to give up one of the three Platinum Tickets that were added to the competition for Season 20. Unfortunately, Anderson is no longer involved with the show, as she made a sudden exit following her Top 24 performance in Hawaii, which aired on April 11. Her absence was touched on by host Ryan Seacrest, after which the singer herself took to social media to offer a personal statement.
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

American Idol contestant Kenedi Anderson explains ‘necessary’ decision to leave talent show

American Idol contestant Kenedi Anderson has explained her decision to quit the series.Viewers of the long-running talent show were left confused by Anderson’s absence from the latest episode.Host Ryan Seacrest eventually addressed this after her pre-recorded performance of Christina Perri’s “Human” was shown, stating: “You might have noticed that there was no voting information during Kenedi’s performance just now. “Since we taped these shows in Hawaii earlier, Kenedi has decided to withdraw from our show for personal reasons,” he said, adding: “We send her our well-wishes, and needless to say, we have incredible talent on this historic season, with...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Britney Spears leaves fans confused after singer deletes Instagram without warning

Britney Spears has deleted her Instagram account.Fans have been left confused after the pop star appears to have deleted her social media account. As of Wednesday (16 March), Spears’s account can no longer be found on Instagram.The 40-year-old’s Twitter account – where she has almost 56 million followers – remains active.The singer, however, has not posted on the platform since speaking out against her sister Jamie Lynn in a post shared on 15 January.Fans took to Twitter to share their confusion over Spears’s absence from Instagram.“BRITNEY WHAT HAPPENED TO YOUR INSTAGRAM” wrote one user.Another added: “Where IS @britneyspears on...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Britney Spears: Kevin Federline, father of singer’s two children, ‘wishes her the best’ after pregnancy news

Kevin Federline, the father of Britney Spears’s two children, has responded to news the singer is pregnant.Spears has announced that she is pregnant with her third child, which is her first with Sam Asghari, whom she recently secretly married.The news comes five months after she was released from the conservatorship she was under for 12 years.Spears shared the news on Instagram on Monday (11 April), which she revealed was a surprise.The singer’s fans and friends, including Paris Hilton, have shared their celebratory reactions to the news on social media.Spears’s ex-husband Federline, who is the father of Spears’s sons...
CELEBRITIES
American Songwriter

Britney Spears Announces Pregnancy, Calls Out Paparazzi

Ever since Britney Spears was freed from her 13-year conservatorship, she has been taking back her life one step at a time. The pop singer has been calling out those who harmed her over the course of her conservatorship and has even signed a book deal for 15 million dollars. Now, in perhaps one of her biggest announcements since breaking from her conservatorship, Spears announced that she is expecting her third child, her first with fiancé Sam Asghari.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Alex Rodriguez reacts to Jennifer Lopez’s engagement to Ben Affleck

Alex Rodriguez was teased about his ex Jennfier Lopez’s engagement to Ben Affleck during ESPN2’s Sunday Night Baseball broadcast by co-host Michael Kay.“It’s a great time in sports,” Kay said while discussing the Yankees versus Red Sox game with A-Rod. “We have a new Masters champion, the NBA playoffs are about to start, baseball is in full swing, people getting engaged. I mean, it’s a happy time in the world.”The former Yankees star, 46, laughed in response to the subtle reference to Lopez and Affleck’s engagement, which was announced on 8 April. Rodriguez then responded: “Happiness and world peace is...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Chris Rock finally talks about Will Smith’s slap during stand-up show

Chris Rock has finally joked about the now-infamous moment that Will Smith slapped him at the Oscars, though revealed he wouldn’t speak about it properly until he "gets paid". At the Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California on Friday night, he reportedly referenced the situation, saying: "I’m okay....
INDIO, CA
Lite 98.7

Lite 98.7

Marcy, NY
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

LITE 98.7 plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy