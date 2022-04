Kenyon-Wanamingo came into the game tonight with a 1-1 record while Faribault Bethlehem Academy had not played yet, but the Cardinals won 12-6 at Alexander Park in Faribault. After holding the Knights scoreless in the top half of the first inning the Cardinals scored a pair of runs on a one-hop off the left field fence double from the bat of junior shortstop Kate Trump.

FARIBAULT, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO