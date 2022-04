More and more people are applying to do a PhD. What many don’t know is it takes serious skills to do one – and, more importantly, complete it. We analysed the selection criteria for PhD candidates on a platform that advertises PhD programs. Our analysis of thousands of these ads revealed exactly what types of skills different countries and disciplines require. Why do a PhD in the first place? People pursue a PhD for many reasons. They might want to stand out from the crowd in the job market, learn how to do research, gain a deeper expertise in an area of interest,...

EDUCATION ・ 3 DAYS AGO