Junction City, KS

Police make an arrest on an aggravated robbery allegation

 2 days ago
Junction City police responded to 821 East Chestnut Street early Sunday evening following a report that a person had stolen an item at a...

KSNT News

Man accused of multiple Topeka burglaries arrested by TPD

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A man was arrested Wednesday by the Topeka Police Department on charges related to multiple burglaries. According to the TPD, officers were sent to the 900 block of S. Kansas on March 21, 2022 after multiple burglaries were discovered. A follow-up investigation led to the development of a suspect who was taken […]
TOPEKA, KS
Salina Post

Salina police arrest three teens found in old grain elevator

Three teens were arrested after they were found inside a former grain elevator in the 500 block of N. Ninth Street Saturday afternoon. The owner of the property notified police after he saw someone in the building via his remote surveillance system. When officers arrived, they found Pierce Hall, 18, of Salina, Fidel Garcia, 18, of Salina, and a 17-year-old inside the building. It was learned that the three were attempting to steal property from inside, Salina Police Sergeant Kyle Tonniges reported this morning.
SALINA, KS
Texoma's Homepage

Second man arrested in Harbor Freight theft

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A 26-year-old Wichita Falls man who has been jailed or convicted in recent years for vandalism of school buses, pellet gun vandalism and theft of a Christmas package off a porch is now charged with two separate thefts at the Harbor Freight store on the same day. Kagan Baisden is the […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
KSN News

Deputies find Kansas couple dead after 911 call

JACKSON COUNTY (KSNT) – A Kansas woman and her husband have died in an apparent murder-suicide, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Linda Marie Vidosh-Zempel, 68, called 911 around 6:42 p.m. Monday and told dispatchers her husband, John Alfred Zempel, was dead. She then hung up the phone. When deputies went to the couple’s […]
JACKSON COUNTY, KS
News Channel Nebraska

Investigation of stolen dog yields meth arrest

SIDNEY - Fremont County sheriff’s deputies arrested an Iowa woman for suspicion of possession of methamphetamine while investigating a report of a stolen dog. A sheriff’s office press release says a dog was reported stolen from a Mills County residence and deputies were called to the Dollar General store in Sidney, where the owner had tracked the dog.
SIDNEY, NE
KSN News

Human remains found in north Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department is investigating after someone found human remains in the 4000 block of East 45th Street North late Saturday. Police and the coroner were in the 4300 block of 45th Street North Sunday. That is just north of Stucky Middle School, between Hillside and Oliver. Police say a […]
WICHITA, KS
#City Police#Aggravated Robbery#Felon And Criminal Threat
KSN News

Family asking for help after mom, son die in crash

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNW) — A family is asking for help after two family members died in a car crash earlier this month. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), just before 3 p.m. on Monday, March 14, 42-year-old Cornella Jasper was driving a 2005 Dodge Stratus eastbound on S 32nd St in Manhattan. In the […]
MANHATTAN, KS
KSNT News

Topeka man charged with rape of 14 year old

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A 19-year-old Topeka man is in custody and has been charged with rape following an “incident” in the southwest part of Shawnee County, according to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office. Detectives arrested Anthony D. Rodriguez, 19, on Tuesday, March 15, around 4 p.m. following an investigation into a sexual offense that took […]
TOPEKA, KS
KCTV 5

Kansas City businessman shot to death at gas pump

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police on Tuesday released the name of the man shot and killed at a gas station Monday afternoon in Kansas City, and it’s a local remodeling businessman. The homicide victim was identified as Kirk Whittaker, 34, of Kansas City. Whittaker ran Whittaker Remodeling LLC,...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Salina Post

Salina woman with multiple warrants refuses to leave bar, is arrested

A Salina woman with a number of active warrants was arrested Thursday evening after she refused to leave a downtown bar. Officers were called to the Voo, 249 N. Santa Fe Avenue, at approximately 8:20 p.m. Thursday. An employee there told police that Jessica Miller, 34, of Salina, had been asked to leave the bar numerous times, but refused, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning. The employee told police that Miller had been at the bar since approximately 4 p.m.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Kansas drug investigation leads to 6 arrests at two homes

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating six suspects following two separate drug busts in Shawnee County. On April 6, the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office DEU arrested Wanda L. Edmonds, 33, of Topeka for a warrant at 1100 NW Harrison Street. During the investigation, illegal narcotics, including over 45 grams of methamphetamine, were located, according to Deputy Abigail Christian.
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
KOLR10 News

Woman arrested, charged for stealing a vehicle

PULASKI COUNTY, Mo. — A woman was arrested and charged after police found a stolen vehicle at a home on Seattle Road in Waynesville, Missouri. Deputies from the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department said they got information about where the stolen vehicle was on April 4th. The sheriff’s department says Detective Gibbs went to the reported […]
PULASKI COUNTY, MO
Hutch Post

Formal charges filed in drug bust

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Formal charges have been filed against a Hutchinson woman who was arrested in a major drug bust last week. Chelsea Pope faces one count of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, conspiracy to distribute meth and six counts of using a communication device to commit a felony.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Salina Post

Man hospitalized after incident at I-70 rest area

ELLSWORTH COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just before 12:30p.m. Friday in Ellsworth County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2021 Hyundai Elantra driven by Martin Miquel Estrada, 29, Kansas City, Mo., entered the westbound rest area at I-70 and Kansas 156. The driver did not make the...
ELLSWORTH COUNTY, KS
KSN News

Car race in south Wichita leads to 3 injured in crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — First responders were on the scene of a collision in south Wichita on Monday afternoon. The crash occurred near the intersection of 47th Street South and Palisade Avenue. According to Wichita Police Department Patrol South Lieutenant Michael Linnehan, officers were dispatched to a crash around 4:55 p.m. and found that a […]
WICHITA, KS
North Platte Post

Lincoln County's Most Wanted

Some warrants may no longer be active. Never attempt to apprehend a wanted individual, contact law enforcement. 4 warrants: 1st-degree assault; 3 counts possession of methamphetamine, theft-receive stolen property. Julie A. Hansen. Age: 44. 1 warrant: Possession of methamphetamine. Ivan H. Krell. Age: 28. 1 warrant: FTA; resisting arrest. Armani...
LINCOLN COUNTY, NE
