Police make an arrest on an aggravated robbery allegation

Three teens were arrested after they were found inside a former grain elevator in the 500 block of N. Ninth Street Saturday afternoon. The owner of the property notified police after he saw someone in the building via his remote surveillance system. When officers arrived, they found Pierce Hall, 18, of Salina, Fidel Garcia, 18, of Salina, and a 17-year-old inside the building. It was learned that the three were attempting to steal property from inside, Salina Police Sergeant Kyle Tonniges reported this morning.

SALINA, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO