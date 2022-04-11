St. Louis based companies continue streak

Here are three of the week's top pieces of financial insight, gathered from around the web:. Amazon announced plans for its first stock split since 1999, said Nicolas Vega at CNBC​. Just a month after Google parent Alphabet said it would do a 20-for-1 split of its shares, the ecommerce giant said existing shareholders will get 19 additional shares from each share they already own. The split would bring the price of each Amazon share down from roughly $2,785 (where it stands today) to $139, making the stock more affordable. Though it would not change Amazon's market cap, it could "get the stock into the Dow Jones industrial average," which excludes stocks with very high per-share prices. Current owners of Amazon's stock will receive their additional shares on June 3.

STOCKS ・ 25 DAYS AGO