Chattanooga, TN

Driver accidently runs into brick wall at CVS on Highway 58, say Chattanooga FD

By WTVC
WTVCFOX
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A driver accidently ran into a brick wall in front of the CVS...

foxchattanooga.com

KGET

Man killed in Highway 58 accident identified

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KGET) — Tuesday, one man was killed in an accident involving a semi-truck on Highway 58 that temporarily closed the eastbound lanes. Gabino Perez Martinez, 51, was driving the semi-truck when he hit the center median of Highway 58 near Mill Street. The San Bernadino, Calif., resident was pronounced dead at the scene. […]
TEHACHAPI, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Car accident in Templeton backs up Highway 101

Accident involved three vehicles, minor injuries reported. – A multiple-vehicle accident was reported on Highway 101 South Wednesday afternoon, according to multiple reports. Multiple people sustained minor injuries, reports say. The accident involved three vehicles and occurred near Vineyard Drive. Drivers traveling southbound on Highway 101 in Templeton experienced traffic...
TEMPLETON, CA
WTVCFOX

East Lake fire poses problems for crews

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A fire at an auto repair shop in East Lake presented a number of obstacles for Chattanooga firefighters, but they were able to get the flames under control quickly. Just before noon today crews were called to the corner of E 35th Street and 7th Avenue...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
The US Sun

Seven chilling clues in Ariana Taylor’s disappearance after doll mistaken for missing mom’s body and crashed car found

THESE are the seven chilling clues in Ariana Taylor's disappearance after a doll was mistaken for the missing mom's body and a crashed car was discovered. Ariana Taylor, a 23-year-old mom, was last heard from on the night of April 2, 2022, and reported missing the next day - after the SUV believed to be in her possession was recovered following a crash.
GARY, IN
CBS LA

Co-owner of shoe store shuts doors permanently after young girl shot

As police work to extradite 20-year-old Marqel Cockrell back to San Bernardino County, where he's accused of shooting a 9-year-old girl named Ava inside the Mall of Victor Valley Tuesday night, his business partner was expressing her heartfelt sorrow over what happened to the little girl. RELATED: Shoe store owner Marqel Cockrell allegedly opened fire on shoplifters, instead hit 9-year-old girl at Victorville mallYoung Ava, who suffered three gunshot wound to the arm, was able to keep a smile on her face during the ambulance ride to the hospital. Amairani Sanchez, who co-owns the shoe store Sole Addicts with Cockrell, admitted that...
VICTORVILLE, CA
10 Tampa Bay

Have you seen this truck? Police say the driver is behind a hit-and-run crash in New Port Richey

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — Authorities are searching for the driver accused of hitting a pedestrian on U.S. Highway 19 and driving away. According to police, in the early hours of Monday morning, officers responded to a hit-and-run crash on U.S. 19 just south of Floramar Terrace in New Port Richey. Law enforcement says a pedestrian was found in the area and taken to a nearby hospital.
NEW PORT RICHEY, FL
cbs17

Warren County driver wants highway turn lane extended, NCDOT says road isn’t wide enough

NORLINA, N.C. (WNCN) — A turn lane that ends is driving one Warren County driver crazy, so he reached out to CBS 17 hoping to get answers. In an email, William King said “On Hwy 158-401 East in the town of Norlina, NC the State Highway Department provides a turning lane for Dollar General. Within 20 feet, the State Highway Department didn’t provide a turning lane for Yancey Rd.”
WARREN COUNTY, NC
WTVCFOX

Car crashes into school bus with students on board, catches fire

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A car caught on fire after crashing into a school bus carrying 11 students Wednesday morning in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Tulsa police say the bus was headed west and making a turn when an eastbound vehicle hit the side of it, causing the vehicle to catch fire.
TULSA, OK
WSAV News 3

Woman killed, another in ICU after Midway crash

MIDWAY, Ga. (WSAV) – One woman was killed and four others were injured in a crash in Midway Tuesday morning. According to Georgia State Patrol Trooper Lyle Thurmond, the two-vehicle crash happened around 8:20 a.m. at the intersection of Leroy Coffer Highway and Freedman Grove Road. Thurmond said the driver of a Ford Fusion was […]
MIDWAY, GA

