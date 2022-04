The St. Augustine Lions Club reported to Historic City News the opening of the 39th Annual St. Augustine Lions Spring Festival, which is being held at Francis Field March 26th-27th, 2022. Previously known as the Seafood Festival, the St. Augustine Lions Foundation has rebranded the popular festival with a fresh look and expanded options. The new theme will help the festival grow and prosper after the pandemic forced the cancellation of the event in 2020 and 2021.

