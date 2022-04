The Roadmap and resources that you can use to become an Ethical Hacker is the guide to becoming a hacker. Hackers are not only there to break into your websites or accounts, they are there to provide security and improve it as well. These are called vulnerabilities, and they report them to the company that owns the application. The company then sees to it that, it does not happen again by improving their security. In this blog, I am going to be sharing the Roadmap.

SOFTWARE ・ 1 DAY AGO