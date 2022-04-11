ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CANADA STOCKS - TSX falls 0.39% to 21,789.41

By Lynx Insight Service
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago

* The Toronto Stock Exchange’s TSX falls 0.39 percent to 21,789.41 * Leading the index were OceanaGold Corp , up 3.1%, Shopify Inc, up 3%, and Aurora Cannabis Inc, higher by 2.3%. * Lagging shares were Boralex Inc, down 6.6%, Ero Copper Corp, down 6.6%, and MTY Food Group Inc , lower by 6.3%. * On the TSX 88 issues rose and 144 fell as a 0.6-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There were 19 new highs and 1 new low, with total volume of 164.0 million shares. * The most heavily traded shares by volume were Cenovus Energy Inc, Baytex Energy Corp and Suncor Energy Inc . * The TSX’s energy group fell 5.43 points, or 2.3%, while the financials sector slipped 1.27 points, or 0.3%. * West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell 3.43%, or $3.37, to $94.89 a barrel. Brent crude fell 3.62%, or $3.72, to $99.06 * The TSX is up 2.7% for the year. This summary was machine generated April 11 at 20:03.

Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar pulls back from 8-day high as greenback rallies

* Canadian dollar weakens 0.1% against the greenback * Touches its strongest since April 6 at 1.2522 * Price of U.S. oil falls 1.5% * Canadian bond yields rise across curve TORONTO, April 14 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar edged lower against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday, pulling back from its strongest level in more than one week, as the U.S. currency broadly rallied and domestic data showed a surprise decline in wholesale trade. The U.S. dollar rose against a basket of major currencies as news that the European Central Bank was sticking to plans to slowly unwind stimulus weighed on the euro . The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, slipped as traders weighed a larger-than-expected build in U.S. oil stocks against tightening global supply. U.S. crude prices fell 1.5% to $102.7 a barrel, while the Canadian dollar was trading 0.1% lower at 1.2580 to the U.S. dollar, or 79.49 U.S. cents. The currency touched its strongest intraday level since April 6 at 1.2522, with the move coming after the Bank of Canada on Wednesday raised interest rates by half a percentage point - its biggest single move in more than two decades. Canadian wholesale trade decreased by 0.4% in February from January. It was the first decline in seven months and missed analyst estimates of a 0.9% gain. Separate data showed that factory sales grew by 4.2% in February from January on higher sales in motor vehicle assembly, as well as food products. Canadian government bond yields were higher across the curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year was up 4.6 basis points at 2.682%, moving closer to the 8-year peak it touched on Tuesday at 2.735%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith Editing by Tomasz Janowski)
Reuters

Reuters

