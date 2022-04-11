ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

WMU Jazz Band Performs at State Championships; Humphrey Honored

By Zach Ulin
kciiradio.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLast week, the Winfield-Mt. Union Jazz Band performed at the annual Iowa Jazz Championships on the campus...

www.kciiradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
Black Hills Pioneer

Spearfish teen performs in Middle School All-State Band

MITCHELL — A Spearfish Middle School eighth grader participated in the South Dakota Middle School All-State Band March 5 at the Mitchell Performing Arts Center. Celina Sigle, who plays the flute, was one of more than 200 middle schoolers from across the state performing in two bands under the direction of Rebecca Warren and Dale Fiedler.
SPEARFISH, SD
WISH-TV

Fort Harrison State Park summer concerts to include jazz, symphonic band

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Fort Harrison State Park plans to feature local music groups in its 2022 summer concert series. Eight tentative performances, which would begin May 21 and end Sept. 10, are planned with GMH Jazz Orchestra, GMH Jazz Combo, Indianapolis Symphonic Band, and The Cause 2.0 RB Band, the park says on its website. Shows will start at 7 p.m.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Clackamas Review

Gladstone High School Jazz Band takes top honors in league

Students qualify for the state competition during their March 11 performances.Gladstone High School's Jazz Band took first place at the Tri-Valley League Festival in February, then qualified for the state jazz competition during March 11 performances. The GHS band won the league's Outstanding Trombone Section award, while senior trumpet player and vocalist Emme Grisa was recognized as an outstanding soloist for her singing on the jazz standard "Almost Like Being in Love." In a March 8 competition, the band won first place in sight reading at the Clackamas Community College band competition, earning the highest score out of 16 competing bands from all the different divisions. "This year in jazz band we decided to focus more on fun and fundamentals and less on winning any trophies," said Band Director Seth Arnold. "The vibe has been much better. Turns out, when kids are having fun, they tend to score higher as well. I'm extremely proud of their success." This spring, the band will perform at the Rotary Club's Pancake Breakfast from 8:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday, April 16, at Gladstone High School, as a scholarship fundraiser for the Class of 2022. The band performance starts at 10 a.m. {loadposition sub-article-01}
GLADSTONE, OR
Citrus County Chronicle

CHS band tunes up for states

“Everything else falls into those two rules,” CHS band director Kaleb DuBose said. “Anything you could ever think of.”. With a combination of hard work and a positive environment, the CHS concert band is preparing to compete at the state level for the second time in approximately 30 years.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Entertainment
City
Winfield, IA
KEYC

Minnesota State fans celebrate historic season with team in Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Hockey fans are celebrating the 2021-22 season with the Minnesota State men’s hockey team Monday evening at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center in downtown Mankato. Doors opened at 5 p.m. with the program running from 5:30-6:30 p.m. The event is free and...
MANKATO, MN
Sioux City Journal

METRO ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Sioux City West's Holly Duax receives wake-up call through winter injury

SIOUX CITY — Holly Duax received an important wake-up call over the summer. The West High School senior sprinter — and this week’s Metro Athlete of the Week — won the 100-meter dash in the elite division with a time of 11.94 seconds and helped the Wolverines 4x200 meter dash with the help of Maya Augustine, Kellesse Heard and Lily Juhnke.
SIOUX CITY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy