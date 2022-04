Research set to be presented next month found that people with resolved COVID-19, and in some cases active COVID-19, could safely donate organs. The COVID-19 pandemic complicated solid organ donation and transplantation. As hospitals became overwhelmed by COVID-19 patients, transplants in all countries decreased. Even after most normal healthcare procedures resumed, it was unclear whether organs donated by COVID-19 patents could be transplanted safely and effectively.

