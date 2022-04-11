Britney Spears Is Pregnant At 40

Welcome to Remember When? a NYLON series spotlighting culture’s funniest, most slept-on moments. For most people, learning about the Avril Lavigne replacement conspiracy theory isn’t a “where were you when?” moment, like where were you the night of the 2016 election, or the day Brittany Murphy died (just me?). But I’ll never forget standing in the kitchen of my friend’s duplex on a winter night, when I first heard that Lavigne had died and was replaced by a doppelgänger named Melissa. It was 2015, a good 10 years after I’d stopped listening to her music regularly. I’d had a few drinks, but felt instantly sober. I noticed I suddenly had full body chills. I left my friends in the kitchen and sat alone on the couch while I read every word of the blog where the theory originated until someone took my phone away from me.

