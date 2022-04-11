ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Britney Spears Is Pregnant At 40

By editorial standards
NYLON
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBritney Spears has had quite a year, as she’s been basking in freedom following the end of her 13-year long conservatorship, which was terminated by a judge earlier in 2022. Now, the 40-year-old has announced on Instagram that she’s pregnant with her third child. In...

www.nylon.com

Comments / 0

Related
Glamour

Britney Spears's Ex Kevin Federline Had a Super Sweet Reaction to Her Pregnancy Reveal

Britney Spears's ex-husband Kevin Federline, with whom the singer has two sons, has weighed in on the news that she's pregnant and expecting her third child. Federline's attorney, Mark Kaplan, told NBC News on Monday, April 11, that his client was “aware” of Spears's announcement. "He wishes her the best for a happy, healthy pregnancy and congratulates her and Sam Asghari as they plan for the excitement of parenthood together," Kaplan told the outlet.
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Britney Is Pregnant With Her 3rd Child 6 Months After Her Conservatorship Ended

Click here to read the full article. Buns in the oven! The celebrity pregnancies of 2022 include Rihanna, Nicky Hilton and many more stars who are expecting babies this year. For some celebs like Rih, this marks the first time they’re expecting; meanwhile, others are no strangers to expanding the family (hello, Nick Cannon!) Whether they’re about to be first-time parents or turning out to be a family of 10, these celebs are proud to share the news. But before we get into these celebrity pregnancies of 2022, let’s take a walk down memory lane and remember all the celebrity babies...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Asghari
Person
Kevin Federline
Person
Jesus
Person
Britney Spears
The Independent

American Idol contestant Kenedi Anderson explains ‘necessary’ decision to leave talent show

American Idol contestant Kenedi Anderson has explained her decision to quit the series.Viewers of the long-running talent show were left confused by Anderson’s absence from the latest episode.Host Ryan Seacrest eventually addressed this after her pre-recorded performance of Christina Perri’s “Human” was shown, stating: “You might have noticed that there was no voting information during Kenedi’s performance just now. “Since we taped these shows in Hawaii earlier, Kenedi has decided to withdraw from our show for personal reasons,” he said, adding: “We send her our well-wishes, and needless to say, we have incredible talent on this historic season, with...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Britney Spears leaves fans confused after singer deletes Instagram without warning

Britney Spears has deleted her Instagram account.Fans have been left confused after the pop star appears to have deleted her social media account. As of Wednesday (16 March), Spears’s account can no longer be found on Instagram.The 40-year-old’s Twitter account – where she has almost 56 million followers – remains active.The singer, however, has not posted on the platform since speaking out against her sister Jamie Lynn in a post shared on 15 January.Fans took to Twitter to share their confusion over Spears’s absence from Instagram.“BRITNEY WHAT HAPPENED TO YOUR INSTAGRAM” wrote one user.Another added: “Where IS @britneyspears on...
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Does Britney See Her Kids? Here’s Her Custody Agreement With K-Fed Amid Her Pregnancy

Click here to read the full article. Ever since her conservatorship began, Britney Spears’ custody of her kids with Kevin Federline has been subject to changes. It begs the question: Where does their custody agreement stand today? Britney Spears and Kevin Federline were married from 2004 to 2007 and share two sons together. The pair welcomed their first son, Sean Preston, in 2005. Their second son, Jayden James, was born in 2006. Britney filed for divorce from K-Fed in November 2016, just two months after the birth of their youngest child. The singer cited irreconcilable differences in her filing at the...
RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Britney Spears casually returns to Instagram after vanishing from the platform

Britney Spears has returned to Instagram two days after vanishing from the social media site.On Wednesday (16 March), the singer’s account could no longer be found, causing fans on Twitter to share their confusion over Spears’s absence from the platform. However, Spears returned on Friday (18 March), making no comment about the temporary deletion. Her comeback post saw her posing for the camera in a white top with a simple rose emoji caption. Her fans joyfully welcomed her back in the comments section.“Queen of returning unannounced,” wrote one fan. “We missed you queen,” said another. ...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
hotnewhiphop.com

Courtney Tailor Confronted In Miami Bar After Allegedly Stabbing Her Boyfriend To Death: Watch

Earlier this month, news broke that OnlyFans creator, Courtney Tailor, may have stabbed her ex-boyfriend, Christian Obumseli, to death in Miami. Officers responded to a call regarding a domestic violence incident at the El Paraiso apartment complex. Upon arriving, they found Tailor covered in blood and Obumseli suffering from a stab wound. It was when they rushed him to the hospital that he was presumed dead.
ETOnline.com

Why Britney Spears Deactivated Her Instagram Account

Britney Spears has deactivated her Instagram account. But fear not, she will likely be back. ET has learned that the singer is taking a break from Instagram like she’s done in the past. Britney previously took a break from the app in September, amid her fight to end her...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NYLON

Rebel Wilson’s ‘Senior Year’is a Y2K-Era Coming-of-Age Comedy

If given the chance, anyone who is sane wouldn’t go back to senior year of high school. But what if senior year took place in 2002, a time of peak Y2K bliss, a time when Britney and butterfly clips reigned supreme — and not like they do now, but for the first time, in their most pure iteration?
MOVIES
NYLON

Remember When Avril Lavigne “Died” & Was Replaced By A Doppelgänger?

Welcome to Remember When? a NYLON series spotlighting culture’s funniest, most slept-on moments. For most people, learning about the Avril Lavigne replacement conspiracy theory isn’t a “where were you when?” moment, like where were you the night of the 2016 election, or the day Brittany Murphy died (just me?). But I’ll never forget standing in the kitchen of my friend’s duplex on a winter night, when I first heard that Lavigne had died and was replaced by a doppelgänger named Melissa. It was 2015, a good 10 years after I’d stopped listening to her music regularly. I’d had a few drinks, but felt instantly sober. I noticed I suddenly had full body chills. I left my friends in the kitchen and sat alone on the couch while I read every word of the blog where the theory originated until someone took my phone away from me.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Pamela Anderson wows in bodysuit and fishnet tights for Broadway debut

Pamela Anderson looked unbelievable on Tuesday night when she made her Broadway debut in the revival of the hit musical Chicago. The 54-year-old showcased her famous curves in a tiny black bodysuit with mesh detailing and fishnet tights as she took to the stage in character as Roxie Hart. Pamela wore her long blonde hair pinned into curls in a nod to the 1920s setting and added a bold red lip and winged eyeliner.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy