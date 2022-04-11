Laconia Bike Week Planning Underway On Heels of Biker Brawl in Concord

There are major plans for the future at Pease International Airport. Two competing developers want to bring cargo aircraft flying into the facility, along with aircraft repair buildings. If finally approved by the Pease Development Authority, which operates under state control, land adjacent to the north end of the runway and apron would be the site used. One of the proposals is by the Kane companies, property developers. The other is from Eric Robinson who is partnering with a New York investor, Valorev Capital of Brooklyn, N.Y. in what they call the ACX Project. The Pease Development Authority will shortly have a new chairman. And In this exclusive interview, podcast producer Roger Wood talks with Steve Duprey about his new role.

CONCORD, NH ・ 7 DAYS AGO