Pistons' Isaiah Livers: Perfect from field

Nets head coach Steve Nash said Monday that Curry (ankle) is probable for Tuesday's play-in matchup against the Cavaliers, Nick Friedell of ESPN.com reports. Curry sat out Sunday's regular-season finale, but his absence was presumably precautionary. The sharpshooter has admitted he'll have to deal with the ongoing issue for the remainder of the season, but when available, he's been a reliable producer. Since joining the Nets, Curry has averaged 14.9 points on 49.3 percent shooting from the field and 46.8 percent from three.
Comments / 0