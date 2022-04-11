ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Pistons' Isaiah Livers: Perfect from field

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Livers recorded 14 points (5-5 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one...

www.cbssports.com

fadeawayworld.net

Lakers Players Were Bothered Because Of LeBron James' Body Language After Russell Westbrook's Poor Plays: "James' Shoulders Would Slump And His Head Would Hang After Botched Opportunities To Score Or Defend."

LeBron James is done for this season, his Los Angeles Lakers didn't qualify for the postseason, and the franchise has to now focus on how they can get better moving forward and ensure that they don't have the same issues they did this year again. A big factor in their future will be the fate of Russell Westbrook, who LeBron James spoke about loving as a teammate in his exit interview on Monday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Kyle Kuzma’s 10-word message to Frank Vogel after Lakers firing

While he is no longer with the Los Angeles Lakers, Kyle Kuzma showed his love and appreciation for Frank Vogel, who was relieved of his duties as LA head coach. The Lakers officially parted ways with Vogel on Monday after a disastrous 2021-22 season that saw the team miss the playoffs, finishing 11th in the Western Conference. Even before the announcement though–right after their final game on Sunday–news already broke that the Purple and Gold franchise is moving on from the veteran tactician that brought them a championship in 2020.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Longtime NBA Player Died At 65 On Monday

Former Denver Nuggets center Wayne Cooper passed away on Monday, the Nuggets announced. Circumstances around Cooper’s death are unknown at this time. Cooper played in the NBA for 14 seasons but didn’t get to Denver until 1984. By then, he had played in the NBA for six seasons.
NBA
The Spun

Former Auburn Tigers Quarterback Died On Wednesday

Nearly a week ago, former Auburn quarterback Jeff Klein was admitted to the hospital with severe back pain. A GoFundMe page set up for Klein said an MRI revealed “spots” on his lower back. His condition quickly worsened and he was said to be “fighting for his life” as of last Thursday.
AUBURN, AL
The Spun

Blockbuster NFL Trade Rumors Swirling Ahead Of The Draft

A crazy NFL offseason could get even crazier come draft day. Per uStadium, “Multiple league sources say they would not be surprised at all if one of the big 4 WRs (AJ, DK, Deebo, Terry) are traded by/on draft weekend.”. If any of those four receivers were to be...
NFL
fadeawayworld.net

Kendrick Perkins Says The Lakers Offered Him An Assistant Coaching Position: "They Wanted Me To Come In And Be That Guy Who Could Have Frank Vogel's Back, But Be Respected By The Guys In The Locker Room."

Kendrick Perkins is currently an analyst for ESPN and was a former player. As a former player, he has a unique insight into the game of basketball. He has also been on an NBA championship team during his career, so he knows what it takes to win at the highest level.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ESPN

Clippers meet the Pelicans in play-in game

New Orleans Pelicans (36-46, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (42-40, eighth in the Western Conference) PLAY-IN GAME: The Clippers and Pelicans square off to decide the eighth seed in the Western Conference. BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Clippers host the New Orleans Pelicans for the NBA...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Clippers' Reggie Jackson: Solid despite five turnovers

Jackson racked up 17 points (7-18 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 0-1 FT), seven rebounds and five assists across 42 minutes during Tuesday's 109-104 loss to the Timberwolves. Jackson managed a decent fantasy total despite getting roughed up by the Timberwolves' defense. Former teammate Patrick Beverley gave Jackson fits all evening, forcing him to cough up the ball five times, which was his worst turnover total in more than a month.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Naji Marshall playing second unit role for Pelicans on Wednesday

New Orleans Pelicans small forward Naji Marshall is not starting in Wednesday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Marshall will have his previous bench role after Herbert Jones was announced as Wednesday's starting forward. In 14.4 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Marshall to produce 5.2 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 1.6...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
CBS Sports

Timberwolves' Malik Beasley: Back to bench

Beasley will come off the bench Tuesday against the Clippers, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports. With the Wolves' usual starters fully healthy, Beasley will head back to the bench. As a reserve, he's averaged 10.7 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 23.4 minutes.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Nets' Seth Curry: Probable for play-in tournament

Nets head coach Steve Nash said Monday that Curry (ankle) is probable for Tuesday's play-in matchup against the Cavaliers, Nick Friedell of ESPN.com reports. Curry sat out Sunday's regular-season finale, but his absence was presumably precautionary. The sharpshooter has admitted he'll have to deal with the ongoing issue for the remainder of the season, but when available, he's been a reliable producer. Since joining the Nets, Curry has averaged 14.9 points on 49.3 percent shooting from the field and 46.8 percent from three.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
9News

Timberwolves advance Game 1 of NBA playoffs with win over Clippers

MINNEAPOLIS — Anthony Edwards and D'Angelo Russell came through with a steady stream of clutch makes. Patrick Beverley supplied the intensity in an emotional triumph over his former team. The Minnesota Timberwolves proved they belong in the playoffs, and that is exactly where this franchise is headed. Edwards and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

CJ McCollum leads Pelicans past Spurs in play-in game

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — CJ McCollum scored 27 of his 32 points in the first half, Brandon Ingram shook foul trouble to add 27 points and the New Orleans Pelicans beat the San Antonio Spurs 113-103 on Wednesday night in a Western Conference play-in game. The Pelicans, who finished...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
CBS Sports

Padres' Austin Adams: Exits with injury

Adams was removed from Tuesday's game against the Giants with an apparent injury, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports. Adams delivered 1.1 scoreless frames out of the bullpen before leaving the field with the training staff during the fifth inning. The specifics of the issue are unclear, and the 30-year-old should be considered day-to-day until the team updates his status.
SAN DIEGO, CA

