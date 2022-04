WESTERLY — Westerly High won three singles matches, but lost to Narragansett, 4-3, in a Division II boys tennis match Tuesday at Rotary Park. No. 1 Dominick Lombard was a 6-2, 6-2 winner. No. 2 Hayes Goodman won in three sets, 6-3, 4-6, 6-1. Camden Kelly won at No. 3 after his opponent defaulted due to an injury. Kelly won the first set 6-2 and was leading 4-1 in the second set when the match ended.

WESTERLY, RI ・ 1 DAY AGO