Russian driver, 15, under investigation, apologizes but denies making Nazi salute atop podium

By Ben Church
CNN
CNN
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

CNN — Russian karting driver Artem Severiukhin, 15, has denied making a Nazi salute atop a podium on Sunday. The youngster won his event at the FIA Karting European Championship in Portimão, Portugal, and video footage posted online showed him hitting his chest and holding his right arm out while the...

