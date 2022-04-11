ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Britney Spears says she is having a baby

By Lisa Respers France
CNN
CNN
 2 days ago
CNN — Britney Spears has shared that she and partner Sam Asghari are expecting a baby. On Monday, Spears posted on her verified Instagram account that she had lost weight to go on her recent Maui vacation, only to gain it back. She wrote that Asghari...

