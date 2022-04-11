1 person shot in Reading

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are searching for three suspects accused of attacking a 17-year-old girl on the Broad Street Line in North Philadelphia. The suspects were caught on camera. Investigators say the suspects demanded the teen girl give them her cellphone at the Girard station on Monday afternoon. There was an altercation and the suspects ran away. The victim was not injured. SEPTA police say there have been at last three recent attacks. They call them crimes of opportunity.

