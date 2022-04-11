1 person shot in Reading

READING, Pa. | Two more people have been found dead of suspected drug overdoses in Reading. Reading Fire Department officials told 69 News the individuals were found in a residence on North Ninth Street between Court and Penn Streets. They said no more information will be released at this time.
WYOMISSING, Pa. — According to emergency responders, the Berks County coroner was called to a double shooting on Saturday afternoon. The shooting took place in the Walmart parking lot on the 1100 block of Berkshire Boulevard in Wyomissing. According to the Berks County District Attorney's Office, one person died...
Police in Delaware County have arrested a man in a shooting that claimed the life of a 56-year-old dad of four last week, CBS3 reports.Lloyd Amarsingh, 28, of Darby, was charged with third-degree murder and involuntary manslaughter, among other offenses, in the deadly shooting that killed Haverstow…
A man who shot at officers nearly two years ago for refusing to wear a mask has died at the Lehigh County Jail, authorities said.Adam Zaborowski, 37, was found unresponsive in his cell early Friday, April 1, officials said. He was pronounced dead at 7:26 a.m., in the St. Luke’s Sacred Heart Campus,…
FEASTERVILLE, PA — The Lower Southampton Township Police Department is asking the public’s help identifying a suspect wast in the theft of over $800 worth of merchandise from the Giant Food Stores Supermarket located W. Street Rd in Feasterville, Bucks County, Pennsylvania. Authorities state that on March 2,...
One of the largest drug busts in the history of Pennsylvania was announced by Attorney General Josh Shapiro on Thursday. Domonique Taylor, 37, had his home on Moody Street in Pittsburgh’s Braddock neighborhood searched as part of an investigation five police departments were assisting in since Aug. 2021. The...
A 24-year-old Pennsylvania man is facing third-degree murder charges after he slammed his infant son face-first onto a bed. FOX29 reported that according to investigators, David Moyer was caring for his 6-week-old son when the child vomited on him. Moyer “forcibly” put the child down face-first on a bed and left him there for 20 […]
A 38-year-old man is being sought on murder charges for gunning down his ex-girlfriend while she pumped gas in the Philadelphia suburbs, authorities said. Rafiq Thompson, of Philadelphia, is wanted on a charge of first-degree murder in the April 7 shooting death of 31-year-old Tamara Cornelius at the Exxon Station in Upper Merion Township, Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele said.
THESE are the seven chilling clues in Ariana Taylor's disappearance after a doll was mistaken for the missing mom's body and a crashed car was discovered. Ariana Taylor, a 23-year-old mom, was last heard from on the night of April 2, 2022, and reported missing the next day - after the SUV believed to be in her possession was recovered following a crash.
Three family members were attacked by a former convict who previously served prison time for assault and armed robbery and is wanted on charges in two central Pennsylvania counties, according to police and court records. Naphtali Ishmel Denmead Carter III, 32, of Highspire, is wanted by police following the assault...
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A person was shot multiple times on Willow Road in Greensboro Monday night. Greensboro Police said they got a call about a victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds at a local hospital around 7:31 p.m. The victim said the shooting happened at McConnell Road and Willow Road. Investigators said the person is in stable condition.
A 21-year-old woman has been charged with DUI and third-degree murder, among other offenses, in the I-95 crash in Philadelphia on Monday, March 21 that claimed the lives of two Pennsylvania State Police troopers and a pedestrian, authorities said.Jayana Tanae Webb, of Eagleville, was driving the sp…
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are searching for three suspects accused of attacking a 17-year-old girl on the Broad Street Line in North Philadelphia. The suspects were caught on camera.
Investigators say the suspects demanded the teen girl give them her cellphone at the Girard station on Monday afternoon.
There was an altercation and the suspects ran away.
The victim was not injured.
SEPTA police say there have been at last three recent attacks.
They call them crimes of opportunity.
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — SEPTA is offering a $1,000 reward to anyone who can identify a suspect wanted for assaulting a bus driver. It all happened around 6:30 p.m. Friday, near the intersection of 19th and Market Streets.
Police say a Route 17 bus driver told a passenger that masks are required on SEPTA.
A juvenile male was with that passenger, and he slapped the driver.
Credit: SEPTA
Anyone with information about this suspect is asked to contact SEPTA transit police.
The Dauphin County coroner has identified a man who was killed in Harrisburg last week, one of three people who died during a spate of violence that occurred in the city recently. Jacoby L. Strain Hankerson, 23, was identified as the man who was shot just before 7 p.m. on...
A woman believed to have been involved a hookah lounge fight was later shot outside a fast-food restaurant in Delaware County on Sunday, March 20, 6abc reports. Responding officers found the 22-year-old victim with a gunshot wound in the parking lot of the McDonald's on West Chester Pike in Haverford around 2 a.m., the outlet says citing police.
