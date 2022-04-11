ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reading, PA

1 person shot in Reading

By 69 News
WFMZ-TV Online
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleREADING, Pa. | Police said one person was shot Monday morning in Reading....

WFMZ-TV Online

2 found dead from suspected overdose in Reading

READING, Pa. | Two more people have been found dead of suspected drug overdoses in Reading. Reading Fire Department officials told 69 News the individuals were found in a residence on North Ninth Street between Court and Penn Streets. They said no more information will be released at this time.
WGAL

Coroner called to shooting at Berks County Walmart

WYOMISSING, Pa. — According to emergency responders, the Berks County coroner was called to a double shooting on Saturday afternoon. The shooting took place in the Walmart parking lot on the 1100 block of Berkshire Boulevard in Wyomissing. According to the Berks County District Attorney's Office, one person died...
Daily Voice

Gunman Who Killed Ex-GF Pumping Gas On Loose In PA: Authorities

A 38-year-old man is being sought on murder charges for gunning down his ex-girlfriend while she pumped gas in the Philadelphia suburbs, authorities said. Rafiq Thompson, of Philadelphia, is wanted on a charge of first-degree murder in the April 7 shooting death of 31-year-old Tamara Cornelius at the Exxon Station in Upper Merion Township, Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele said.
The US Sun

Seven chilling clues in Ariana Taylor’s disappearance after doll mistaken for missing mom’s body and crashed car found

THESE are the seven chilling clues in Ariana Taylor's disappearance after a doll was mistaken for the missing mom's body and a crashed car was discovered. Ariana Taylor, a 23-year-old mom, was last heard from on the night of April 2, 2022, and reported missing the next day - after the SUV believed to be in her possession was recovered following a crash.
CBS Philly

Police Searching For 3 Suspects Accused Of Attacking 17-Year-Old Girl On Broad Street Line In North Philly

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are searching for three suspects accused of attacking a 17-year-old girl on the Broad Street Line in North Philadelphia. The suspects were caught on camera. Investigators say the suspects demanded the teen girl give them her cellphone at the Girard station on Monday afternoon. There was an altercation and the suspects ran away. The victim was not injured. SEPTA police say there have been at last three recent attacks. They call them crimes of opportunity.
CBS Philly

Juvenile Slaps SEPTA Bus Driver Who Told Passenger Masks Are Required, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — SEPTA is offering a $1,000 reward to anyone who can identify a suspect wanted for assaulting a bus driver. It all happened around 6:30 p.m. Friday, near the intersection of 19th and Market Streets. Police say a Route 17 bus driver told a passenger that masks are required on SEPTA. A juvenile male was with that passenger, and he slapped the driver. Credit: SEPTA Anyone with information about this suspect is asked to contact SEPTA transit police.
