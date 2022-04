Chef Victor Viera—owner of Richmond’s Golden Gate Bistro and the former head chef at Terrapin Crossroads—is launching a second location in the form of a food truck. The Grand Opening for “Golden Gate Bistro Food Truck” will kick off Mon., March 28 at 601 23rd St. in Richmond. The food truck will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., while live “Dead head” style music by Scott Guberman will be on hand from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. that day. Plenty of parking is available at the location.

RICHMOND, CA ・ 21 DAYS AGO