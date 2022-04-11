What Is Zied's Job Outside of '90 Day Diaries'? He Has Big Plans

Warning! The following potentially contains spoilers for 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days Season 5. Read at your own risk!. 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days has made a lot of headlines in its fifth season, though mainly because of the actions scandalous actions of its scandalous cast. Fortunately, this latest headline has nothing to do with accusations of racism or Ben Rathbun’s recent arrest. As a matter of fact, it's potentially positive news. It appears that one of the season's couples might’ve gotten married, and there’s legitimate evidence to support that notion. It seems congratulations are in order for Memphis Smith and Hamza Mokni, as the two reportedly have documents that indicate that they've tied the knot.
Comments / 0