What Is Zied's Job Outside of '90 Day Diaries'? He Has Big Plans

 2 days ago
For some 90 Day Fiancé stars, it's enough to ride their 15 minutes of fame until they're down to the last 30 seconds. But Zied from 90 Day Diaries has big dreams that don't involve being famous for traveling halfway around the world to marry the love of his life. Fans...

CinemaBlend

After 90 Day Fiancé's Latest Breakup Drama With Mike, Photos Surface Of Ximena And Her New Man (And A Ring?!)

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days’ episode “Cold and Calculated.” Read at your own risk!. 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days’ story of the season may very well turn out to belong to Mike Berk and Ximena Morales. Fans started out empathizing with the seemingly naive Mike for being taken advantage of, but after seeing the relationship unfold onscreen while some unsavory memes unfolded on social media, fans started to side with Ximena. Now, as fans watched the latest drama in Mike and Ximena’s epic breakup that further proved they shouldn’t be together, new photos revealed Ximena’s not only still with her new man, but she's now got a ring to go along with the relationship.
Is 'OutDaughtered' Canceled? Adam Busby's Comment Leaves Fans Fearing the Worst

When OutDaughtered first started airing on TLC in May 2016, viewers instantly fell in love with Adam and Danielle Busby and their brood of six little girls — including a set of quintuplets. Fans have watched the Busbys adjust to life with multiples and the logistical struggles of caring and providing for so many little ones. However, radio silence in recent months when it comes to the series has left them wondering: Is OutDaughtered canceled?
OK! Magazine

Hoda Kotb Asking Ex-Fiancé Joel Schiffman 'For One More Chance' But 'He's Not Interested': Source

A source says Hoda Kotb is in a world of pain since splitting from fiancé Joel Schiffman — so much so that she's trying to persuade him to give their romance one more shot. Kotb, 57, who called it quits with the financier, 63, in January after eight years together "is an emotional wreck," the source claims. "She gets tear at everything at the drop of a hat, to the point where people are walking on eggshells trying not to upset her."
Hello Magazine

Ginger Zee unveils major change to work situation at GMA

Ginger Zee has been predominantly reporting from the field over recent months with the COVID-19 pandemic keeping her from her role in the Good Morning America studios. But the popular TV personality recently returned to the set and now she's got an update for fans. Taking to Instagram, Ginger shared...
Popculture

Country Singer Engaged to Longtime Boyfriend

Congratulations are in order for country singer Kassi Ashton and her longtime boyfriend Travis Myatt. On Monday, they announced their engagement, per PEOPLE. Myatt made sure that the proposal was a special one for Ashton, as he proposed in the same location where they first met. Ashton told her Instagram...
wrestlingrumors.net

Yes And Yes: Two WWE Couples Are Getting Married

It’s a storytelling device. There are a lot of different ways to present an angle in professional wrestling. With so many things having been done over the years, it is rare to see something brand new being done, but there is the chance of seeing something done with a new twist. That was the case again this week, as a classic story was combined with itself.
Hello Magazine

David Muir delights fans with rare glimpse into his home life

David Muir is notoriously private when it comes to his personal life, and his Instagram – for the most part – is largely dedicated to the news. However, there's one special exception that occasionally pops up that fans totally swoon over, and David's Sunday night post is just the case.
Popculture

'90 Day Fiance' Alum Welcomes Baby With Girlfriend

The 90 Day Fiancé family has an adorable new member! Jorge Nava and his girlfriend, Rhoda Blua, welcomed their second child on March 22, the couple told Us Weekly, a son named George. Nava made sure to give "thanks and appreciation" to Blua Thursday as he opened up about the birth of his son, who was born at 4 p.m. weighing 7 lbs. and 13 oz.
Us Weekly

Former Bachelorette Ashley Hebert’s Boyfriend Is Food Blogger Yanni Georgoulakis: 5 Things to Know

Finding love again! Nearly two years after Ashley Hebert and J.P. Rosenbaum announced their separation, Us Weekly can confirm that she’s moved on with Yanni Georgoulakis. The former Bachelorette, 37, has been dating the food blogger, also 37, for nearly one year. She previously confirmed to her Instagram followers in October 2021 that she had a […]
CinemaBlend

Looks Like One Of 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days' Season 5 Couples Has Gotten Married

Warning! The following potentially contains spoilers for 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days Season 5. Read at your own risk!. 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days has made a lot of headlines in its fifth season, though mainly because of the actions scandalous actions of its scandalous cast. Fortunately, this latest headline has nothing to do with accusations of racism or Ben Rathbun’s recent arrest. As a matter of fact, it's potentially positive news. It appears that one of the season's couples might’ve gotten married, and there’s legitimate evidence to support that notion. It seems congratulations are in order for Memphis Smith and Hamza Mokni, as the two reportedly have documents that indicate that they've tied the knot.
Popculture

Hallmark Channel Ending Popular Drama Series After Season 6

Hallmark Channel renewed the popular family drama Chesapeake Shores for a sixth and final season. The show is based on the best-selling books by Sweet Magnolias author Sherryl Woods. The new season will run ten episodes and will premiere this summer. Chesapeake Shores debuted in August 2016 and will finish...
