KEARNEY — Nine Kearney High seniors signed with colleges on Wednesday to continue their academic and competitive careers next year. Four of the current Bearcats are trading their KHS unifors for the Loper apparel of the University of Nebraska at Kearney, including Emma Bonsall who will join her sister, Grace, on the UNK track and cross country teams that are coached by their father, Brady.

KEARNEY, NE ・ 4 HOURS AGO