Cameran Pickeral went 2-4 with two RBI as Monmouth used 16 hits to power past Rumson-Fair Haven 7-6 in Tinton Falls. Rumson-Fair Haven (2-3) jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first inning before Monmouth (3-2) tallied two runs in the second and third to take a three-run lead. While Rumson-Fair Haven was able to score two runs in the top of the seventh to make it a one-run game, it was not enough as Monmouth held on for the win.

TINTON FALLS, NJ ・ 10 HOURS AGO