Ocean County, NJ

Alleged robber shot dead in Berkeley, NJ — partner and target charged

By Dino Flammia
Beach Radio
Beach Radio
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

BERKELEY — The shooting death of South Toms River resident Jimmy Mosley, who was allegedly in the process of committing a robbery, has resulted in charges on multiple offenses for both the man with whom he was committing the alleged crime and the man whose home he had intended to...

mybeachradio.com

Comments / 0

BERKELEY TOWNSHIP, NJ
PUBLIC SAFETY
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
ARANSAS PASS, TX
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ABBOTTSTOWN, PA
MIAMI, FL
Toms River, NJ
My Beach Radio plays the best oldies and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Jersey Shore, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://mybeachradio.com

