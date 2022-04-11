ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fulton County, GA

Police: Man who impregnated teen daughter captured in Georgia

By Claire Helm
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFULTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Fulton County deputies tracked down a Massachusetts child sex crimes suspect over the weekend. According to the Fulton County Sheriff's Office, the Fall...

