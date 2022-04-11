ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Rapids, IA

Police ID 2 people killed in Iowa nightclub shooting

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LaYyD_0f63UwUJ00
1 of 9

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — Authorities on Monday identified the two people killed when two gunmen opened fire inside a crowded Iowa nightclub over the weekend.

Cedar Rapids police said that 25-year-old Michael Valentine and 35-year-old Nicole Owens were killed. Both lived in Cedar Rapids.

Sunday’s shooting at the Taboo Nightclub and Lounge in Cedar Rapids also injured 10 other people.

Police didn’t provide an update Monday on the condition of everyone who was wounded. A day earlier, officials said one person was in critical condition Sunday while the other injuries ranged from minor to serious.

Police continued investigating the shooting Monday. No arrests have been reported.

Comments / 11

IllinoisMa
2d ago

You can't go anywhere anymore! Clubs, stores, malls, for a walk, a drive, or even sit on your own property without worrying about being shot. So sad.

Reply(3)
10
Gym life
2d ago

Another passed away so now 3 it's very sad and very scary thank God my son didn't go it was a birthday party

Reply
4
Carol Korthals
2d ago

so many illegals and gangs coming in with a lot of fun has now made Iowa no longer a safe place. close the border

Reply(1)
4
Related
KCAU 9 News

Call for action after more arrests made in Iowa shooting

DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) — Police arrested four more teenagers in the deadly East High shooting investigation, bringing the number of suspects up to 10. “We all need to come together and get on the same path because if we keep going at this rate, we’re going to lose an entire generation of kids,” Sgt. […]
DES MOINES, IA
Centre Daily

Police officer killed, another wounded in shootout at Motel 6, Missouri cops say

A Missouri police officer is dead and another wounded after a suspect opened fire on them at a Motel 6 in Bonne Terre, police told news outlets. The officers — Lane Burns, 30, and Garrett Worley, 28 — were responding to a call about a disturbance in one of the motel rooms around 12:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 17, outlets reported.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
Cedar Rapids, IA
Crime & Safety
City
Cedar Rapids, IA
K92.3

Another Deadly Shooting in Waterloo This Morning

As reported by KWWL, a deadly shooting took place in Waterloo early this morning, March 22. Per KCRG, "In a news release, police said they were called just after 4 a.m. to an apartment at 627 West 2nd Street." It took place on West 2nd Street, where local authorities had...
WATERLOO, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Nightclub#Ap
TODAY.com

At least 6 killed in massive pileup on Missouri highway

At least six people were killed and several others injured in a massive pile up involving more than 50 cars on Interstate 57 near the Kentucky border. The highway was closed in both directions for several hours. There is no confirmation on what caused the crash but officials believe foggy conditions may have been a factor.March 18, 2022.
KENTUCKY STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Entire Canadian flight crew jailed after reporting stash of cocaine on plane they thought was a bomb

The entire crew of a Canadian charter airline has been detained and imprisoned in the Dominican Republic after they reported a huge stash of cocaine in the plane to police earlier this month. The five crew members of  Pivot Airlines discovered and reported contraband found on the aircraft while grounded at the Punta Cana International airport in the Dominican Republic on 5 April.The Dominican Republic’s National Drug Control Directorate (DNCD) said that eight packages – each containing 25 smaller packages of cocaine – totalling 200 kg were located in the aircraft’s control compartments after an in-depth search. The...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KBUR

Iowa drug ring leader sentenced to 30 years in federal prison

Cedar Rapids, IA- An eastern Iowa man has been sentenced to 30 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to dealing drugs. Radio Iowa reports that Prosecutors describe 62-year-old George Patrick Ashby as a large-scale meth dealer. Court records indicate Ashby was the leader of a drug ring that shipped...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
The US Sun

Seven chilling clues in Ariana Taylor’s disappearance after doll mistaken for missing mom’s body and crashed car found

THESE are the seven chilling clues in Ariana Taylor's disappearance after a doll was mistaken for the missing mom's body and a crashed car was discovered. Ariana Taylor, a 23-year-old mom, was last heard from on the night of April 2, 2022, and reported missing the next day - after the SUV believed to be in her possession was recovered following a crash.
GARY, IN
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

849K+
Followers
416K+
Post
385M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy