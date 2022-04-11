Can’t-miss boys lacrosse games for the week of April 11

Though the spring track and field season is only a couple weeks old, area athletes have already put themselves atop some of the state’s rankings. Entering Wednesday, on the boys side, Lawrenceville athletes held the top spot in the state 100, 200, 400 and high jump, according to MileSplit. Gregory Foster’s 11.17-second finish in the April 6 dual vs. Hill (Pa.) was the state’s best by two hundredths of a second over teammate Manoc Joa-Griffith (11.19), with Pennington’s Tyler Hope fifth (11.71, Pennington Tri Meet, March 31) and Lawrenceville’s Daniel Cummings seventh (11.94, vs. Hill). In the 200, Lawrenceville’s Matt Baskin (22.40), Joa-Griffith (22.45) and Foster (22.73) held the first, second and fourth spots on the list, the last two from the Hill dual after Baskin did his at the Arcadia Invitational, which ran April 8-9. In the 400, Baskin had the state’s best at 49.23 from the Arcadia meet. In the high jump, Lawrenceville’s Cole Shannon leads at 6-5.

TRENTON, NJ ・ 50 MINUTES AGO