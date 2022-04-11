ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summit, NJ

Can’t-miss boys lacrosse games for the week of April 11

By Mike Kinney
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Summit’s five-goal victory over No. 2 Seton Hall Prep last Friday may not have been quite as stunning as Ridgewood’s opening-day win against No....

Softball: No. 5 Mount St. Dominic tops Nutley to stay unbeaten

Sophia Kiseloski finished 2-for-4 with two RBI and a double while Gianna Stern went 2-for-2 with three RBI as Mount St. Dominic, No. 5 in the NJ.com Top 20, overpowered Nutley 7-0 to stay undefeated through six games. Kiseloski, who committed to Manhattan College, also struck out nine with two...
NUTLEY, NJ
Summit, NJ
Glen Ridge over Millburn - Softball recap

Ashley Johnson threw a complete game with one strikeout while allowing seven hits, two runs and two walks for Glen Ridge in its 9-2 win against Millburn in Glen Ridge. Elettra Giantomenico, Anna Buntrock and Harper Nix drove in two runs apiece for Glen Ridge (4-2) with Giantomenico hitting a home run.
GLEN RIDGE, NJ
Kinnelon over Vernon - Girls lacrosse recap

Abby Sullivan posted six goals with two assists to lead Kinnelon in a 14-8 win over Vernon, in Newton. The win kept Kinnelon unbeaten at 5-0. Vernon (2-4) held a 6-5 lead at the half, but Kinnelon went on a 9-2 run in the second half to get the win.
KINNELON, NJ
Softball: No. 13 Ramapo gets past Indian Hills (PHOTOS)

Savannah Ring got an RBI and stole a base to help Ramapo get past Indian Hills 3-1. McKenna Lont also finished with an RBI for Ramapo (6-0), which won its sixth straight game to open the season. Indian Hills fell to 4-3. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing...
RAMAPO, NY
Gateway over Highland- Girls lacrosse recap

Veronica Zagone scored five goals with an assist for Gateway to a 15-10 win over Highland in Highland. Gwen Farina netted five goals for Gateway (1-2), which trailed 8-7 at halftime before outscoring Highland 8-2 in the second half. Taylor Breining scored twice, while Madison Scambia, Lindsey Baxter, and Madison Kaeferle each had a goal in the win.
HIGHLAND, NY
Point Pleasant Boro over Barnegat - Boys lacrosse recap

Aidan Kirk netted six goals to help Point Pleasant Boro take a come-from-behind win over Barnegat, in Barnegat. Point Boro (6-1) trailed 3-0 after the first quarter and 5-3 a the half before outscoring Barnegat (5-3) by a 10-4 margin in the second half. Brady Kirk posted three goals and...
POINT PLEASANT, NJ
Parsippany Hills defeats Morris Catholic - Boys lacrosse recap

Despite Nikolas Rubino’s hat trick, Parsippany Hills came away with the 11-6 win against Morris Catholic in Denville. Parsippany Hills (3-2) jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first quarter before Morris Catholic (0-4) was able to cut into its lead and head into halftime down by one goal. However, Parsippany Hills was able to take back control in the third quarter as it held Morris Catholic scoreless en route to outscoring it 6-2 in the second half.
DENVILLE, NJ
Times of Trenton track and field notebook: Locals already atop state rankings

Though the spring track and field season is only a couple weeks old, area athletes have already put themselves atop some of the state’s rankings. Entering Wednesday, on the boys side, Lawrenceville athletes held the top spot in the state 100, 200, 400 and high jump, according to MileSplit. Gregory Foster’s 11.17-second finish in the April 6 dual vs. Hill (Pa.) was the state’s best by two hundredths of a second over teammate Manoc Joa-Griffith (11.19), with Pennington’s Tyler Hope fifth (11.71, Pennington Tri Meet, March 31) and Lawrenceville’s Daniel Cummings seventh (11.94, vs. Hill). In the 200, Lawrenceville’s Matt Baskin (22.40), Joa-Griffith (22.45) and Foster (22.73) held the first, second and fourth spots on the list, the last two from the Hill dual after Baskin did his at the Arcadia Invitational, which ran April 8-9. In the 400, Baskin had the state’s best at 49.23 from the Arcadia meet. In the high jump, Lawrenceville’s Cole Shannon leads at 6-5.
TRENTON, NJ
Middletown North over Freehold Township - Boys lacrosse recap

Cole Kroeper, Colin Devine, Anthony Torregrossa and Hayden Claudio scored for Middletown North in its 4-3 win against Freehold Township in Freehold. Ryan McInnes turned away nine shots for Middletown North (2-4). Aidan Harrington netted two goals for Freehold Township (0-6), which saw Jaden Buckley score once and Ryan Rowolt...
MIDDLETOWN, NJ
Ridge defeats Watchung Hills - Boys lacrosse recap

Ryan Olivo’s hat trick helped lead Ridge past Watchung Hills 12-7 in Basking Ridge. Ridge (3-2) jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the first quarter before taking a three-goal lead into halftime. Ridge would go on to outscore Watchung Hills 6-4 in the second half. Carson Frey led...
WATCHUNG, NJ
Howell over Midd. South - Boys lacrosse recap

Jack Marich netted eight four goals to lead Howell to a 14-5 win over Middletown South, in Howell. Howell (4-2) scored eight unanswered goals in the second half. Tyler Burns added on three goals and two assists to the win. Vincent Burns recorded a hat trick and Doug MacKenzie scored...
HOWELL, NJ
