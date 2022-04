The Telecaster was inspired by the advent of television, which was the center of the media universe when the guitar was launched in 1951. Fender then added the Precision Bass that same year, and by 1954 space was the new frontier, and the Stratocaster was meant to sound as if it arrived from another musical stratosphere. Over the past 75 years, Fender has introduced the Jazzmaster, Jaguar, Mustang, and other designs that found a second life later on, like the 1970s Starcaster resurgence after being picked up again by bands like Radiohead and The Killers. Throughout the decades, there’s been one common thread among Fender guitars: the music made by the musicians that gravitated toward each model over time. Now, Meteora is the latest member of the “family” of Fender guitars.

MUSIC ・ 17 DAYS AGO